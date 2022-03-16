Dental Liners and Bases Market Growth, Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%

Dentists use dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of dental caries treatment as well as other dental restoration procedures.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists utilize dental liners/bases to improve the outcome of treating dental caries along with other dental restoration procedures. Manufacturers of dental materials are constantly introducing new versions of existing products (including addition of polymers and silver in the prime material), and research studies are being conducted to analyze the efficacy of these newly introduced dental liners/bases. Thus, with increase in number of dental restoration procedures, the need for new dental liners/bases material has also emerged. In addition, surge in demand for dental liners/bases materials exhibiting bactericidal properties has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to propel the market growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the dental liners and bases market size was valued at $1,322.64 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,995.14 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growth of the global dental liners and bases market is attributed to rise in population, increase in prevalence of dental caries, and surge in dental restorative procedures. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and approval of new products are expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the material, the global market is classified into zinc oxide eugenol, glass ionomer, resin-modified glass ionomers, and others. Zinc oxide eugenol (ZOE) dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. However, resin-modified glass ionomer segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023. ZOE has become the material of choice for the manufacturing of dental liners and bases, as it possesses the ability to seal the influx of microorganisms in the decayed tooth. Recently, a new class of RGMI materials is being developed, which includes a group of light-cured RMGIs. These light-cured, resin-modified glass ionomer (RMGI) offer several benefits, which have contributed to the robust growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness towards dental hygiene & importance of dental restoration procedures. In addition, countries such as India and China serve as the major contributors, as the dental materials are continuously evolving in these countries.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. The dental clinics segment generated maximum revenue in 2020, accounting $671.31 million. The research & academic institutes segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M Company, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Denmat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shofu Dental Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, and VOCO GmbH. Other prominent players in the value chain include Bosworth Company, Cooley and Cooley, Pulpdent Corporation, Temrex Corporation, DMG America, Bisco, Inc., Cetylite Industries, Inc., Ellman International, Inc., Henry Schein, and Kettenbach.

