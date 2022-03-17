BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Partners With Echo Aquatics to Bring Equity and Access to Aquatic Sports in Fresno
FRESNO, CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center, a catalyst to improve the well-being and prosperity in the black community, has announced a partnership with Echo Aquatics. This partnership will push forward much needed access to aquatics sports for people of color.
“We are focused on a holistic approach for the health and wellness of black families”, said Shantay Davies-Balch, CEO and Founder of BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center. “People of color are five times more likely to drown than white people and we must address this issue across all age groups.”
BLACK and Echo’s partnership begins with a sponsorship for 10 children of color to receive swim coaching and lessons; with a long term goal to shine a light on the issue across the Central Valley. With more education and awareness, families will be able to address this challenge at an early age and adults will have a comfortable environment to learn how to swim without judgment.
“I couldn't be more delighted to partner with BLACK to address this serious issue for people of color in our community. It’s a long overdue, foundational step towards providing much needed access to aquatic sports in the Central Valley,” said Jennifer Lopez, Founder and CEO of Echo Aquatics. “Echo was established to provide opportunities to all kids, regardless of race and gender. Sports should reflect the communities they serve and give everyone an equal chance for safety and success. Last summer we were able to waive fees for over 45 kids through sponsorships and operating costs being offset by adult programs. I am looking forward to increasing our impact this summer.”
Echo Aquatics is located at McLane High School in Fresno. All of the coaches are CPR certified and share the mission to make aquatic sports more accessible with a wide range of programs for children and adults.
ABOUT BLACK WELLNESS & PROSPERITY CENTER
Black Wellness & Prosperity Center is a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community with sustained efforts to improve Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, and effectively unite and elevate the Black voice, and build sustainable infrastructure to strengthen Black capacity.
Headquartered in Fresno, CA BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center serves families throughout California. For more information visit - www.blackwpc.org
ABOUT ECHO AQUATICS
Echo Aquatics was established in 2019 to support the current and incoming athletes of Fresno High School. The club has evolved into a mission-driven organization focused on providing access, equity, and inclusion to water sports.
We offer programs to both children and adults. Programs include: swim lessons, water aerobics, club and masters swim, and water polo. Currently Echo Aquatics operates out of McLane High School in Fresno, CA. For more information, visit - www.echoaquatics.net
Allison Birkle
“We are focused on a holistic approach for the health and wellness of black families”, said Shantay Davies-Balch, CEO and Founder of BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center. “People of color are five times more likely to drown than white people and we must address this issue across all age groups.”
BLACK and Echo’s partnership begins with a sponsorship for 10 children of color to receive swim coaching and lessons; with a long term goal to shine a light on the issue across the Central Valley. With more education and awareness, families will be able to address this challenge at an early age and adults will have a comfortable environment to learn how to swim without judgment.
“I couldn't be more delighted to partner with BLACK to address this serious issue for people of color in our community. It’s a long overdue, foundational step towards providing much needed access to aquatic sports in the Central Valley,” said Jennifer Lopez, Founder and CEO of Echo Aquatics. “Echo was established to provide opportunities to all kids, regardless of race and gender. Sports should reflect the communities they serve and give everyone an equal chance for safety and success. Last summer we were able to waive fees for over 45 kids through sponsorships and operating costs being offset by adult programs. I am looking forward to increasing our impact this summer.”
Echo Aquatics is located at McLane High School in Fresno. All of the coaches are CPR certified and share the mission to make aquatic sports more accessible with a wide range of programs for children and adults.
ABOUT BLACK WELLNESS & PROSPERITY CENTER
Black Wellness & Prosperity Center is a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community with sustained efforts to improve Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, and effectively unite and elevate the Black voice, and build sustainable infrastructure to strengthen Black capacity.
Headquartered in Fresno, CA BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center serves families throughout California. For more information visit - www.blackwpc.org
ABOUT ECHO AQUATICS
Echo Aquatics was established in 2019 to support the current and incoming athletes of Fresno High School. The club has evolved into a mission-driven organization focused on providing access, equity, and inclusion to water sports.
We offer programs to both children and adults. Programs include: swim lessons, water aerobics, club and masters swim, and water polo. Currently Echo Aquatics operates out of McLane High School in Fresno, CA. For more information, visit - www.echoaquatics.net
Allison Birkle
Persimmon Marketing
+1 559-492-8457
Allison@persimmonmarketing.com