Real estate developer NRIA names Hudson County, New Jersey to be the best place to catch a view of the Manhattan skyline
From West New York to Weehawken, the Gold Coast of Hudson County offers sweeping views of the Big Apple
The views of Manhattan from its (West New York, New Jersey's) parks, boulevards, and many of its residences are some of the most spectacular in the world.”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury residential real estate on the East Coast names Hudson County, New Jersey, the best place to view Manhattan’s skyline.
— Glenn La Mattina, NRIA
New York is the city that dreams are made of, says NRIA, and to best appreciate its dreamy view, you must see the metropolis from the outside. So, in order to give tourists and locals alike the best chance at catching a great view of the Big Apple, NRIA has compiled a list of the premier spots in Hudson County for Manhattan skyline views.
Home to a significant arts and culture scene all its own, the cities and parks of northern Hudson County offer stellar views of the big city next door.
And here are just a few of the top spots to catch those stellar views, from West New York to Weehawken.
1. West New York, New Jersey.
This bustling city boasts a hot restaurant scene, affordable housing, and arguably some of the most beautiful views of Manhattan.
“The views from West New York are inspiring,” says Glenn La Mattina, Chief Operating Officer for NRIA, which is currently building at least three residential luxury real estate developments in the heart of West New York.
“West New York has justifiably become the next hot New York City commuter-town, and the views of Manhattan from its parks, boulevards, and many of its residences are some of the most spectacular in the world.”
2. Weehawken, New Jersey
Hamilton Park in Weehawken was the site of that famous duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. And aside from the events that occurred there inspiring one of the most famous musicals in New York City history, Hamilton Park offers what many consider the best overlook in Hudson County.
From the George Washington Bridge to the Freedom Tower, you can see all of Manhattan’s gleaming glory at Hamilton Park. And in the evening, the vista is especially beautiful, as the city lights sparkle over the water.
3. The Palisades, New Jersey
These steep cliffs along the west side of the lower Hudson River in northeastern New Jersey are a National Natural Landmark and are a popular destination for hiking and other outdoor activities, not to mention an excellent viewing spot to catch the beauty of the New York City skyline.
NRIA is building its new Union City, New Jersey, development, The 1300 Manhattan, to take advantage of sweeping views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline.
While still under construction, the cliff-side condominium community is a feat of engineering and architecture, according to the New Jersey-based developer, and built directly into the side of the Palisades cliffs.
“The Palisades offer views of the city like no other,” says NRIA executive Rich Stabile, “That sparkling skyline is a big part of what makes New Jersey’s Gold Coast Communities so hot right now.”
4. Jersey City, New Jersey
Jersey City’s location provides some of the closest full views of the Statue of Liberty. And Jersey City’s Liberty State Park is a great spot to picnic, go for a bike ride, or simply take advantage of these lovely views of Lady Liberty.
Then there is Surf City, a hidden marina spot in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook neighborhood. This is a wonderful area to watch the gorgeous yachts and other boats pass by while taking in the unique sights of the Manhattan skyline.
It’s clear that Hudson County, New Jersey, offers some of the finest views of Manhattan, and these were just a few of the many areas to take advantage of those vistas. So, the next time you visit the Garden State’s Gold Coast, take some time to take your eyes off of New Jersey and catch an unforgettable look at the world-famous New York City skyline.
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
