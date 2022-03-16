ATB Sports & Entertainment Group Moves Headquarters to Miami
Agency represents numerous sports & entertainment clients
This expansion allows ATB to have closer proximity to better serve more of our clients.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATB Sports & Entertainment Group, a leading sports and entertainment management firm, has moved its corporate headquarters to Miami. The Atlanta office will remain, but this move allows the agency to expand its presence and reach.
— Armica Nabaa, Founder & CEO of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group
Since launching in 2006, Nabaa has worked with some of the most prestigious active and retired athletes of the NFL, NBA, and MLB. In addition, her practice has expanded to include individuals in the film and music industries.
“This expansion allows ATB to have closer proximity to better serve more of our clients,” said Nabaa, Founder & CEO of ATB Sports & Entertainment Group. “As our agency continues to grow internationally, Miami was the logical spot for our second office.”
Nabaa founded the firm on the belief that a client’s pursuit of excellence should not be overshadowed by everyday affairs, but balanced through proper and professional guidance. ATB allows clients to focus on their careers by minimizing the distractions around them.
This philosophy has served clients well, as ATB has developed into a leader in the sports management arena. Areas of expertise for Nabaa include business management, lifestyle management, public relations, brand management, and real estate & relocation.
For more information about ATB, please visit www.ATBManagementGroup.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com