Data Masking Market Size And Competitive Analysis : IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP

Process of changing certain data elements within a data store so that the structure remains the same while the data is changed to protect sensitive information.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main purpose of data masking is to protect actual data while having a substitute for occasions when real data is not required. Various industries have become extremely cautious to the internal hacking and data privacy concerns due to which the data masking technology is growing. The main duty for data masking is to protect data that is classified as personal sensitive data, personal identifiable data, and commercially sensitive data. It is also used to simplify business processes without changing the supporting applications and data storage facilities, which enables the removal of hazards without breaking the business. Moreover, the rise in data volume of different industries is giving a significant growth opportunity for the global data masking market growth.

Increase in the rise of organizational data and protecting data from various internal exposure & external service providers drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the expenditure for safety and security for private and increase in cyber-attacks fuel the growth of the market. However, dearth of professional technicians who can handle the software hampers the market growth. Furthermore, rising need for protected big data by dynamically masking sensitive information in Hadoop is anticipated to create major opportunities for the global data masking market.

The data masking market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of type, the data masking market is divided into static and dynamic. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global data masking market analysis include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Delphix Corporation, Imperva Inc., Red Gate Software Ltd, Innovative Routines International Inc., Solix Technologies Inc., and Compuware Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The major strategies include acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, product development, and others.

KEY BENEFITS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data masking market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global data masking market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global data masking industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global data masking market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

