NYF’s Advertising Awards Premiers “Black Madison Avenue – 7 Is Not Enough” Live Stream Event March 18th
7 Prominent Black Executive Creative Directors Featured in Black Madison Avenue Meet for a Live Chat with VMLY&R CEO Jon Cook, and Former Y&R CEO David SableNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® debuts “Black Madison Avenue – 7 Is Not Enough" on March 18th at 1PM EST. The 3-part video series, features a riveting and topical conversation among seven top-tier award-winning Black creative leaders discussing the current state of the advertising space.
The series, based on an idea by Walt Geer, Executive Creative Director, Experience Design for VMLY&R, is an honest and insightful discussion amongst like-minded peers, all of whom have met for the first time at his event. The featured Executive Creative Directors, each bring more than 20+ years of individual industry experience to the discussion, as well as their collective experiences that people of color face within the agency culture. Together they share their experiences, challenges, and triumphs and how they have navigated the process throughout the years during their stellar careers.
“If we look at the top 5 holding agencies in the US (accounting for over 358k employees), there seems to only be about nine Black Executive Creative Directors. Seven of us met for the first time in person, to discuss the current state of the advertising space.” - Walt Geer
The Black Madison Avenue panel includes:
• Patrick Bennett, Executive Creative Director, Momentum Worldwide
• Perry Fair, EVP, Global ECD, Global Director of Entertainment, McCann
• Walt Geer, Executive Creative Director, Experience Design, VMLY&R
• Andrea Gray, Executive Creative Director, Grey Group
• Kaleeta McDade, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy
• Shannon Washington, SVP, ECD, Head of Creative, R/GA New York
• Sherman Winfield, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R
“You can’t change the culture within these spaces unless there’s people like us in these positions,” said Geer.
Join New York Festivals for a special live stream premier pre-chat that includes VMLY&R CEO Jon Cook, former Y&R CEO David Sable, and the ECD’s from “Black Madison Avenue”. Part 1 of the three-part series will be showcased. For more information visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/black-madison-ave.
The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations or to review the 2022 entry guide or enter your work visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
