CPSC's Peter Feldman to keynote product safety program for professionals who design, produce consumer products

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter A. Feldman Commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) will deliver the keynote address for the Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program, it was announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP), sponsor of the certification program. His keynote will take place June 1 at the opening of the program, which will be delivered remotely on a Zoom platform.

“We appreciate Commissioner Feldman's participation in the 2022 Professional Certification program. Our programs have enjoyed support among senior staff and commissioners at the CPSC since 2010. Commissioner Feldman is the 8th Commissioner to address one of our programs, and the first CPSC Commissioner to participate in our program that recognizes product safety professionals who achieve the designation as Certified Product Safety Professionals,” said Shelia Gottschalk, president of SPSP.

The program will be instructed by a group of 20 leaders from the product safety and academic communities addressing areas that include culture and ethics, risk assessment and hazard identification and reduction, regulatory compliance, product investigations and human factors, data management and product recall planning and management.

Commissioner Feldman comments on his acceptance of the keynote speaker for the certification program:

“I appreciate the Society’s invitation to present the keynote address to its 2022 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program. Improving consumer safety is the core mission of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and it is what drives my work. Efforts like this program, which are designed to improve education and training, help to further the shared goal of consumer safety. I commend the program participants for their participation as they augment their skills and knowledge of how to reduce risk and increase the safety of consumer products. Moreover, I look forward to working with the participants and stakeholders in the future,” he concludes.

Registration to apply for admission to the program is now open at this link.

Mr. Feldman was nominated by President Donald J. Trump, and confirmed by the United States Senate, to complete the remainder of a term expiring in October 2019. Mr. Feldman was re-nominated, and confirmed, to a subsequent seven-year term that will expire in October 2026. He began serving as a Commissioner on October 5, 2018.

Prior to joining the Commission, Mr. Feldman served as Senior Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. In that role, he served as a key advisor on consumer protection, product safety, data security, and privacy issues to U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee. During his tenure, Mr. Feldman was instrumental in drafting and negotiating bipartisan legislation and conducting oversight and investigations of CPSC, the Federal Trade Commission, and private sector firms. He led the Commerce Committee’s efforts on numerous bipartisan legislative initiatives, including the Consumer Review Freedom Act, the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, and the Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act.

As the Senate Commerce Committee’s senior sports attorney, Mr. Feldman also worked to expand and modernize the United States Anti-doping Agency, conducted investigations into the United States Olympic Committee and various National Governing Body organizations following the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, and served as lead negotiator on the bipartisan Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act. As a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine (R-O.H.), Mr. Feldman worked directly on the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, a landmark safety bill that addresses safety regulations to protect young children.

Mr. Feldman attended Colgate University and graduated with a B.A., cum laude. He received his J.D., cum laude, from American University’s Washington College of Law. Mr. Feldman is a member of the Maryland Bar.