Bringing in a message of hope, self-discovery, and courage with Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel
Her writing is clean and crisp, making readers feel as if they too have been "transported to another time."”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, one courageous step is all that it takes to change our life. If you are responsible for the success of a major change, that means you have been brave enough to make a bold step. Regardless of your status or position in life, if you don’t bring courage to your role, you are undermining the significant changes and likelihood of success in your life.
— Kat Kennedy from The US Review of Books
This is how it was for Annie Reed in Terri Depue’s “Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel.” The story revolves around Annie taking a leap of faith by leaving her family and friends behind in Seattle to move to Magnolia Creek, a small town in rural Virginia, and the house on Smith Lane which has many beloved but distant childhood memories.
As Annie begins her adventure of self-discovery, she finds herself with a somewhat unconventional feeling. But what holds Annie in her journey is coming across a ready-made family in the form of three older, but quite entertaining women, providing her with a unique perspective in life, love, faith, and family. As she prepares for the incredible journey, she begins with that one courageous step into the unknown, nervous and excited of what awaits her with this very decision.
“This is a story of new beginnings. In Annie, the author creates a delightful character who decides to go back to the small town she loved as a kid when her life is upended in Seattle. Her courage in taking on her grandmother's large farmhouse and tending the property gives readers a strong female character who carves out a life for herself in Magnolia Creek.” --- The US Review
“Blooms'' is Book 1 of what will be a GREAT Magnolia Creek series by new author Terri Depue. I LOVED this story and couldn't put the book down. It is an easy-to-read storyline that has such a sweet sense about it. The characters are very well developed, and the style makes it easy for the reader to envision the picture that the author is painting. The main character, Annie's courageous decisions lead her to a place in life that she could never have even dreamed could exist. This romantic, inspiring story is a must-read for anyone looking for a good book. I can't wait for the next book to come out.” --- Goodreads review.
Terri Depue is passionate about her writing. She is committed to creating likable, relatable, and fun characters. An avid reader since childhood, Terri's writing illustrates the positive side of life, focusing on people's inherent goodness and willingness to be open and caring in their relationships. Much like her main character Annie, Ms. Depue has taken many "courageous steps" of her own, traveling the world and living in various cities and towns across the country.
Terri also enjoys interacting with her readers and has had dozens of opportunities to speak with women's book clubs and organizations and public and private book signing events in many locations across Florida and as far north as Pennsylvania. Ms. Depue currently lives in her private bus and travels the country visiting family and friends, making new friends and visiting new places that inspire her writing.
Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel, is a 146-page paperback available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can visit Terri Depue’s website at www.terridepue.com to know more about her latest book releases and information about her book Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel.
You can also read about Terri Depue’s book signing interview for Blooms: A Magnolia Creek Novel at: https://www.alligator.org/article/2016/01/local-author-to-host-book-signing-at-know-where-coffee.
Blooms Cinematic Trailer by Terri Depue