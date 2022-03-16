Poultry Feed Market Expected To Be The Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years

An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the poultry feed industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poultry Feed Market By Nature, By Feed Type, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2031" The poultry feed market size was valued at $110,801.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $217,717.80 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), food consumption is predicted to increase by 60% between 2010 and 2050, while animal protein demand is expected to increase by 1.7% per year. Thus, this factor is expected to contribute toward the growth of the poultry feed market during the poultry feed market forecast.

Furthermore, the rise in animal protein consumption is projected to continue to be a major driving factor in the global poultry feed market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in demand for fast food and processed foods, as well as an increase in poultry exports from Asia-Pacific, are likely to support market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in poultry consumption in North America as a result of higher beef costs is predicted to contribute toward the market growth. Government rules that make it easier to employ feed additives to improve the quality of poultry feed in countries such as China, India, and Brazil are likely to contribute to global poultry feed market growth. Furthermore, the absence of any religious implications on poultry meat that are linked with beef and pork drives market expansion. However, an increase in the prevalence of poultry diseases such as avian flu is projected to limit the market growth.

The global poultry feed market analysis is segmented based on nature, feed type, distribution channel, and region. Depending on feed type, the market is classified into complete feed, concentrates, and premix. Complete feed is a mixture of various concentrate feed ingredients in suitable proportion. Commonly used ingredients in poultry feed include grains, barley, maize, minerals and vitamins among others. This nutritional feed consists of grains, and protein supplement such as soybean meal, maize, along with added minerals and vitamins. The nutrition or feed requirement of poultry birds depend on various factors such as age, weight, rate of egg production, growth rate, and climatic condition among others. Thus, the above factors have resulted into wide variety of feed formulations. The cost of complete feed is also low mainly due to low cost of ingredient and higher production that is expected to escalate the market growth.

The key players operating in the poultry feed industry profiled in this report include Cargill Inc., Cargill Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Alltech, ADM Animal Nutrition, Perdue Farms Inc., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc., and Southern States Cooperative.

