Road Safety Market Research by Key Players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2027

The increasing number of road accidents and increasing government initiatives are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Emergen research latest document, titled ‘Road Safety Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Road Safety market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Road Safety market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Road Safety industry entails useful insights into the estimated Road Safety market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

The Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents. The increasing need for improvement in the road structure and public security is expected to drive the market for road safety over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding road safety are contributing to the growth of the road safety market. Increasing government initiatives for improving road safety solutions to reduce road fatalities, such as programs like smart mobility and adopting smart transportation, is a contributing factor to the growing demand for traffic safety solutions. Adoption of smart city initiatives and smart transportation techniques in the emerging economies such as automated traffic assistance, parking and traffic management, predictive traffic analytics, and passenger information system is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the road safety market players of road safety solutions.

The report contains extensive analysis of the market in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact. The pandemic has affected the economic landscape of the world dynamically. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic. The report also discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmental Analysis

The global Road Safety market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Road Safety sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Road Safety market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2019, Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period

Key participants include SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Road Safety Market on the basis of Solutions, Services, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

