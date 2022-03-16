Metal Foam Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metal Foam Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Metal Foam Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Metal Foam Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Metal Foam Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Metal Foam Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are increasingly being used in vehicles, and rising demand for cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Metal foams enable manufacturing of more lightweight vehicles. Besides, various characteristics such as shock-absorption ability, thermal management, and electrical efficiency are expected to drive demand for metal foams during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding high cost of metal foams are hampering market revenue growth. Gas-filled pores in metal foams reduce weight, but during manufacturing process, maintaining form and size of pores is a difficult task. This is expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

To get holistic SAMPLE of the report, please click: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/904

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Metal Foam Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Regional Overview:

The global Metal Foam market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Metal Foam market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Metal Foam market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Metal Foam market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/904

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Aluminum segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries. Additionally, recyclability and lightweight features are driving adoption of aluminum foam.

Anti-intrusion bars segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in automotive industries due to ability to absorb kinetic energy of colliding bodies. Metal foams have capability to absorb energy and are lightweight, and these factors are expected to increase application in anti-intrusion bars.

Open cell segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Various characteristics such as heat and fluid absorption, increased mechanical strength, sound absorption, and variability make open-cell metal foams ideal for applications across various industries.

Some major companies in the global market report include ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metal-foam-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA



ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Contact Us:

Eric Leec

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756c

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-metal-foam-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.