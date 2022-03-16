Stand-Up Pouches Market Size Worth To Reach USD 35.71 Billion By 2026, Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The increasing demand for packaged food and cost-effectiveness of the flexible packaging solution is propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stand-Up Pouches market is forecast to reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stand up pouches are ideal for products that are positioned on retail shelving. Stand up pouches can stand securely on shelves without any support and is an excellent replacement for conventional bag-in-box packaging. The trend of stand-up pouches will only increase as the popularity of it increases. Stand-up pouches make an ideal container for solid, liquid and powdered foods as well as other items. Food grade lamination on the pouches keeps it fresh for a longer period of time, while ample surface area makes a perfect billboard for the advertisement of any brand and can also be used to display catchy logos and graphics.

Stand-up pouches are prepared from an extremely durable material which cannot be damaged, crushed or smashed the way plastic, cardboard, or glass can. These pouches increase the shelf life of the product and are ecologically better than cardboard boxes as they do not take up much space in landfills.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Plastic material type held the largest market share of 47.9% in the year 2018. Plastic is hard to damage and also has greater longevity. The material does not allow any substance to penetrate through, thus, protect the product inside.

Aseptic pouches increase shelf life of the product with no preservatives and are also cost-effective. This type of packaging is also environment friendly. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Round Bottom held the largest market share of 23.4% in the year 2018. This type of stand-up pouches are used in several industries and are ideal for packaging products that weigh less than one pound.

Top-notch closure type is forecasted to hold a market share of 40.2% in 2026. This type of sealant of stand-up pouches is very commonly used in food and healthcare products.

The food segment held the largest market share of 19.2% in 2018. The food industry widely uses stand-up pouches for the packaging of frozen foods, food for the pet, dry fruits, confectionaries, snacks, candies, and sauces.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 38.4% in 2026. The growing population of the region enables the demand for compact food in the region, especially from highly populated countries such as India and China.

Key participants Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

