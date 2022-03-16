Biotech Ingredients Market statistics 2028 | Companies are Pfizer, Novartis International, AstraZeneca, Mylan, Sanofi

Biotech Ingredients Industry

The global biotech ingredients market is analyzed across type, product, expression systems, and region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global biotech ingredients market is projected to surpass $75.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, This is attributed to huge consumer base and favorable support from several government bodies in the province. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.

Based on product, the monoclonal antibodies segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate by 2028. However, the hormones and growth factors segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during from 2021 to 2028.

Based on product, the monoclonal antibodies segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate by 2028. However, the hormones and growth factors segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during from 2021 to 2028.

Based on type, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2028, due to increased use of generic medicines, especially herbal immunity boosters, in the wake of pandemic. The biosimilars segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are used abundantly as both finished as well as raw materials for many generic and specific medicines.

Increase in consumer preference from synthetic to bio-based ingredients and development in biotechnology propel the growth of the global biotech ingredients market. On the other hand, limited availability of raw materials impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, favorable government policies and technological advancements in bio-engineering are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.

Frontrunners in the industry-

1. Novartis International AG

2. AstraZeneca plc.

3. Pfizer Inc.

4. Merck & Co.

5. Mylan, Inc.

6. Boehringer Ingelheim

7. Sanofi

8. AbbVie

9. Eli Lilly and Company

10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic has given way to either closure or suspension of production activities in most industrial units across the globe, which has impacted the market negatively.

• Nevertheless, initiation of mass vaccination in most countries is projected to mend the global situation and market is expected to get back on track soon.

