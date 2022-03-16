Digital Marketing Software Market Is Estimated At USD 65 Bn In 2022 & Is Projected To Reach USD 370 Bn By 2032
Digital Marketing Software Market by Service, by Solution, by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Enterprise Size, by End Use & Regional Forecast till 2032

Digital Marketing Software Market Overview
The global digital marketing software market was worth USD 65 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent between 2022 and 2032. The breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a paradigm shift in how people utilise various apps, has had a favourable impact on industry growth.
As a result, app developers have been examining their advertising setups and enhancing their capabilities in order to fight for greater accountability and transparency with partners in the aftermath of the epidemic and following economic crisis. For example, HubSpot, Inc. of the United States announced in September 2020 the addition of new updates and features to its platforms to assist businesses in meeting the challenges posed by the pandemic's outbreak. Enterprise sales CRM, improved personalisation functionality, and scalable contact pricing models are among the new features.
North America is predicted to have the greatest share of the digital marketing software market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. The interaction systems services sector dominated the digital marketing software market in 2016 and is projected to do so in the near future. In addition, the media and entertainment business controlled the overall digital marketing software market size and deployed digital marketing software on a wider scale.
The global digital marketing software industry is being driven by a rise in digital marketing budgets as well as a surge in social media and advertising. However, constraints such as rising complexities and a shortage of experienced staff limit the growth of the digital marketing software industry to some extent.
Competitive Landscape
To increase their influence in the worldwide digital marketing software market, leading companies use a variety of techniques. Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the strategies used to increase their market presence. The following are some recent developments among the important players:
• In April 2021, HubSpot developed its CRM platform by launching Operations Hub. With this platform, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company’s strategy.
• Likewise, Adobe Inc. announced a partnership with FedEx to boost e-commerce innovation. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, which will help them drive demand, reduce cost and gain customer insights.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have high growth potential during the forecast period
As the world's most populous area, APAC is predicted to have enormous development potential in terms of DMS adoption. Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India are among the major countries in this region investing in DMS. However, qualified digital marketing specialists are needed in this region to address skill gaps and implement new digital technologies for better corporate operations. The presence of half of the world's mobile users, the highest social media users, the expanding trend of online purchasing experiences, and improving internet connection and speed are driving growth in this region. All of these factors are contributing to the market's expansion in APAC.
Scope of the Report
Fact.MR's recent analysis on the global digital marketing software industry provides a 10-year estimate from 2022 to 2032. The study examines key trends that are currently influencing market growth. This study explains key aspects such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, key stakeholders, and new players involved in the provision of digital marketing software.
The study also discusses the factors that would influence the digital marketing software market's future status over the forecast period. The research includes a thorough examination of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional marketplaces.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Marketing Software Market
• The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a considerable decrease in end-user advertising spending. For example, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, ad expenditure is down 9% on average across Europe, with Germany and France decreasing by 7% and 12%, respectively. Furthermore, advertising revenue in China is down by almost 15%. During the COVID-19 epidemic, in-home media consumption, TV viewership, and use of social platforms and streaming services are all expanding; as a result, advertisers are using a digital advertising marketing plan. This, in turn, is expected to benefit the global digital marketing software industry.
• Due to the expanding trend of B2B marketing among organizations, the digital marketing software market is predicted to increase rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to increased restrictions on conferences, live events, and face-to-face business to promote the market during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
• Demand for digital marketing software is expected to increase significantly during Covid-19 from and small and medium enterprises for the promotion of their products on the internet platform to reach target customers globally without physically meeting them.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• The digital marketing software market to value US$ 65 Bn in 2022
• Professional digital marketing software to accumulate a revenue share worth 65% in 2022
• North America to have procured about 44% of the market share in 2021
• The cloud segment is expected to secure about 57% of the revenue share in 2021
• Asia Pacific to experience significant market expansion, flourishing at a 12% value CAGR until 2032
• Global digital marketing software demand to expand 5.6x from 2022 to 2032
Key Market Segments Covered in the Digital Marketing Software Market
• By Service
o Managed Digital Marketing Services
o Professional Digital Marketing Services
• By Solution
o Digital Marketing Software for Campaign Management
o Digital Marketing Software for Content Management
o Digital Marketing Software for Email Marketing
o Digital Marketing Software for Search Marketing
o Digital Marketing Software for Marketing Automation
o Digital Marketing Software for Social Media
o Digital Marketing Software for CRM Software
o Digital Marketing Software for Other Solutions
• Based on Enterprise Size
o Digital Marketing Software for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
o Digital Marketing Software for Large Enterprises
• Based on End Use
o Healthcare Digital Marketing Software
o Automotive Digital Marketing Software
o Media & Entertainment Digital Marketing Software
o Education Digital Marketing Software
o Government Digital Marketing Software
o BFSI Digital Marketing Software
o Manufacturing Digital Marketing Software
o Digital Marketing Software for Other End Uses
• Based on Deployment
o Cloud-based Digital Marketing Software
o On-premise Digital Marketing Software
