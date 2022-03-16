Regenerative Agriculture Market Growth Factors, Trends, Share 2022 Detailed Manufacturer Analysis 2030

Regenerative Agriculture Market

Regenerative Agriculture Market Size is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Regenerative Agriculture Market is recently published by Reports and Data to offer a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The report offers in depth information about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, limitations along with top companies operating in the market. The report provides precise information about various segments and regional bifurcation. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Regenerative Agriculture market along with each market player, their financial status, global position, license agreement, product and service portfolio and business expansion plans.

Agriculture is one the fastest growing industry across the globe due to increasing demand for good quality food and rapidly expanding global population. The agricultural sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected register significantly higher revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic products and fertilizers and rising adoption of advanced techniques and products to increase crop yield. In addition, increasing environmental concerns and water shortage around the globe, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers and farmers, and rising adoption of smart and precision farming are fueling market growth.

Increasing investments in vertical farming, rising adoption of field mapping and high demand for drone farming and increasing investments and government funds to develop enhanced products to obtain better crop yield and efforts taken by public and private organizations to make farmers aware of the advanced techniques are expected to further fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Regenerative Agriculture market is quite competitive and comprises key players operating at regional and global levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, research and development investments, collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

• General Mills Inc.

• Cargill, Inc.

• Danone S.A.

• Grounded

• Regen AG

• Nestlé S.A.

• Alter Eco Americas Inc.

• New Leaf Tree Syrups

• Bluebird Grain Farms

• Soil Capital Ltd.

• Regeneration Canada

• Continuum Ag

• EcoFarm

• CIBO Technologies

• White Oak Pastures

Global Regenerative Agriculture market segmentation:

Practice Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Aquaculture

• Agroecology

• Agroforestry

• Biochar

• Holistic Planned Grazing

• Pasture Cropping

• Silvopasture

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Carbon Sequestration

• Nutrient Cycling

• Biodiversity

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (US, Canada, Europe)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

