Psoriasis Market Demand Driven By Unhealthy Lifestyles That Attribute To The Rise In Skin Infections

Psoriasis Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the psoriasis market. Psoriasis is caused due to immune system, genetics and environment. The rise in psoriasis patients in the past few years can be mainly attributed to climate change, stress and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Psoriasis Day consortium, 125 million people globally - 2 to 3 percent of the total population have psoriasis. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is expected to propel the growth of the psoriasis over coming years.

The global psoriasis market size is expected to grow from $17.67 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global psoriasis market share is expected to reach $30.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Read more on the Global Psoriasis Market Report:

According to the psoriasis market overview, combination therapy is an emerging trend in the market. Combination therapy is an f treatment that combines two different psoriasis treatments at the same time. When two drugs with different mechanisms of action are combined (combination therapy), the effect is greater than that obtained by monotherapy (treatment with a single drug). Studies suggest that combination therapy eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than a single therapy and has lesser side effects. An example of combination therapy for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is taltz (ixekizumab) with methotrexate developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

Major players covered in the global psoriasis industry are AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co Inc. and Janssen Biotech.

TBRC’s global psoriasis market analysis report is segmented by drug class into interleukin inhibitors, corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory, tumor necrosis factor inhibitor, by distribution channel into hospitals, retail pharmacies, e-commerce, by drug type into small molecules, biologics, by route of administration into oral, tropical, injectable, by disease indication into plaque psoriasis, nail psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis.

Request for a Sample of the Global Psoriasis Market Report:

