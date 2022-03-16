Laboratory Automation Market | genomics solutions segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% by 2026

Global Laboratory Automation Market Expected to Reach $8,424 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By application, the global laboratory automation market is categorized into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, and proteomics solutions. Presently, the drug discovery segment dominating the global market due to increase in adoption of lab automation equipment in drug discovery laboratories, surge in number of R&D activities for new drug development, and rise in demand for miniaturize process equipment in drug discovery laboratories drives the segment growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Laboratory Automation Market, by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary innovative approach used in the laboratory to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analysis of different scientific materials. Automated laboratory equipment and software are adopted among the laboratories in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and hospitals to streamline workflow. Key advantages such as increase in productivity efficiency, lower cost of operation, and enhanced safety are the key drivers of the laboratory automation market. In addition, growth in adoption of automated laboratory systems in pharmaceutical companies & R&D institutes, developing R&D infrastructure in emerging economies, technological advancement in lab automation equipment, and rise in demand for miniaturize process equipment are significantly contributing toward the market growth.

Key Finding of The Laboratory Automation Market:

On the basis of product type, the equipment segment held more than three-fourth share in the global market in 2018.

On the basis of application, the genomics solutions segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment held largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global laboratory automation market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the rise in higher adoption of laboratory automation system, wide availability of advanced laboratory automation system, large presence of pharmaceutical, biotech companies, and R&D laboratories with higher adoption of automated laboratory systems, and large presence of trained professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to, rise in awareness about advanced laboratory automation systems, the developing R&D sector, and increase in number of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies that majorly drive the market growth.

Laboratory Automation Key Market Segments:

Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

End user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Institutes

Others

The key players profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

