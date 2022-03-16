Dry Eye Medication Market Improves Treatment With The Incorporation Of Modern Techniques

Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treatment for dry eye disease improved with the incorporation of modern techniques that helped invent advanced hyaluronic acid-based lubricants and lipid emulsions. According to the dry eye medication market overview, this technology replaces artificial tears that include isotonic sodium chloride and provides long-lasting lubrication on the surface of the eye. For instance, Allergan, a global pharmaceutical company, launched Refresh Repair Lubricant Eye Drops which are designed to repair and protect the eyes from dry eye disease and improve the clarity of vision and is formulated with carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), hyaluronic acid, and osmoprotectants. These components maintain the health of the ocular surface and safeguard epithelial cells. Advances in technology will have a positive effect on the market.

The increased number of cases for dry eye disease results in an increased demand for its treatment. Factors such as aging, lack of vitamin A, wearing lenses, eye surgeries, direct contact with dry wind or smoke, and exposing one’s eyes to screens for a long duration increase the occurrence of dry eye more likely. For example, a survey conducted by the American Academy of Ophthalmology reported that in the USA, nearly 3.2 million women and 1.68 million men, over the age of 50 were affected by dry eye syndrome. Similarly, a study conducted by Indian Journal Ophthalmology indicated a 32% prevalence of dry eye disease in the Northern part of India. the rising prevalence of the disease would increase the demand for its treatment and ultimately facilitate the growth of the global dry eye medication market.

The global dry eye medication market size is expected to grow from $7.63 billion in 2021 to $8.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dry eye market size is expected to reach $13.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Major players covered in the global dry eye medication industry are Novartis, Allergan, Otsuka, Santen Pharmaceutical, Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Alcon and Bausch & Lomb.

TBRC’s global dry eye medication market research report is segmented by type into aqueous dry eye syndrome, evaporative dry eye syndrome, by end-user into hospital pharmacies, eye health clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, by product type into liquid drops, gel, liquid wipes, eye ointment.



