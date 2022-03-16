Micro-learning Market 2022: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market

Increasing implementation in existing applications and platforms, including gamification for customer engagement, and value creation drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of workers operating remotely around the world in various enterprises, the rise in need for implementing skill-based training, and increasing demand to educate a large number of people according to the company’s requirements are the factors driving the growth of the micro-learning market. In addition, the adoption of training techniques that are inclined toward a learning goal and concentrate on particular skills complying with the requirements of companies are propelling the growth of the market. However, the unwillingness of businesses to invest a significant amount in converting existing training content into micro-content and lack of awareness about micro-learning are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the continuous developments in technologies, the spread of gamification in education & training, and unexploited potential in emerging markets are providing lucrative opportunities to the growth of the micro-learning market in the forecasted period.

Growing demand for a cost-effective solution to train workers is expected to boost the adoption of cloud-based micro-learning throughout various industry verticals. Cloud-based micro-learning is introduced on the internet, and users can access the content from the service provider’s site. Instructors can upload course content, design new courses, and interact with workers through internet browsers without any installation of management software. Cloud-based solutions are mostly preferred because of its benefits such as improved security, fewer setup costs, easy accessibility & deployment, improved storage space, the convenience of maintenance, automated up-gradation of course materials and automated licensing performed by course vendors.

The North American region is expected to lead the market during the forecasted period owing to the early adoption of micro-learning programs by the companies to enhance the skills of the workforce. The micro-learning market growth in the region is propelled mainly by the existence of IT companies & users as well as rapid technological advancements in the countries like U.S. and Canada. The presence of key market players in the micro-learning market in the region who are constantly enhancing the micro-learning courses and solutions to satisfy the needs of the customers.

Major industry players such as - International Business Machines Corporation, Epignosis LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., iSpring Solutions Inc., Mindtree Ltd., Qstream Inc., Saba Software Inc., SwissVBS

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. The COVID-19 has adversely affected the growth of the industries leading to the downfall of the global economies. Various economic activities were affected because of the imposed lockdown by the government in various countries. However, the industries have adopted the latest technologies to streamline business functions. The operating business functions require skills and knowledge to manage all the processes. Therefore, the companies provide training programs to its employees to mold them according to the business requirements.

2. The micro-learning market has witnessed significant growth during the pandemic situation, owing to the adoption of the techniques by several industry verticals to train their employees about the usage of the latest technologies and the process to operate business functions. The micro-learning software assists the person in learning new skills with the help of videos & audios and the personal experience of various industry leaders.

