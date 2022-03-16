Surgical Imaging Market | FPD segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026

Global Surgical Imaging Market Expected to Reach $1,496 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on technology, the surgical imaging market is categorized as image intensifier and flat panel detector c-arms (FPD). According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Imaging Market, by Modality, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026,"the global surgical imaging market was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging systems that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging. The device provides high-resolution X-ray images in real time, allowing the surgeon to monitor progress at any point during the surgery.

The key players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Key Findings of the Surgical Imaging Market:

Based on modality type, the mobile c-arms segment held more than three fifth share in the global market in 2018.

Based on technology type, the flat panel detector (FPD) segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the orthopedic & trauma surgery segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global surgical imaging market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the rise in higher adoption of surgical imaging system, well developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries, wide availability of advanced surgical imaging system, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to, rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries with the increase in adoption of surgical imaging systems.

Surgical Imaging Key Market Segments:

By Modality Type

Mobile c-arms

Mini c-arms

Others

By Technology Type

Image intensifier

Flat panel detector (FPD)

Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic & trauma surgery

Cardiovascular

General surgery

Other surgeries

