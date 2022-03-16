Brain Injury Awareness Day: New York Brain Injury Lawyers Invite Applications For 2022 TBI Scholarship
We decided that our scholarship should be an annual fund, and we are excited to be able to assist another student in 2022.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, have opened applications for their 2022 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship award.
Now in its sixth year, the scholarship awards $1,000 to a student who is a survivor of traumatic brain injury and is pursuing a higher education.
Previous winners of the award include Devin Valencia, who is working to complete a bachelors in Psychology, Hannah Mead, a student pursuing a degree in Marine Biology at the Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, art student Luis Fierro Rios, Courtney Bruun-Anderson, a graduate student pursuing a Master’s degree in Social Work at the New York University Silver School of Social Work, and Tiffany Oliverio, who was pursuing a degree in Pre-Occupational and Occupational Therapy at Baker College in Flint, Michigan.
Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why the firm introduced the scholarship, “We first introduced our scholarship program in March 2017 to coincide with Brain Injury Awareness month. We were deeply moved by the number of outstanding applications we received, and the courage of the amazing individuals who chose to say, ‘No. I will not let my brain injury stop me from pursuing my dreams’. After awarding the first scholarship to Courtney Bruun-Anderson in August 2017, we decided that our scholarship should be an annual fund, and we are excited to be able to assist another student in 2022.”
Last year’s winner, Devin Valencia, was diagnosed with a rare brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in 2017. Presenting the award to Valencia in November 2021, Shana De Caro highlighted Valencia’s desire to form a support group for students who have experienced a brain injury:
“In addition to pursuing her personal education and career goals, Devin has expressed a desire to form a support group for students who have experienced brain injury. Through my experience over four decades representing brain injury survivors, and in my work for the Brain Injury Association of America, I have become acutely aware of the importance of support groups for brain injury survivors.”
According to Valencia, there is a current lack of such support groups in the United States, “The lack of general support for brain injury survivors is slim, and getting our voices out there is crucial for the betterment of not only those who have suffered an acquired or a traumatic brain injury, but for those that will also become a part of this community in the future.”
Firm partner Michael V. Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, and professorial lecturer at law, teaching a course in brain injury law at the George Washington University Law School echoed Valencia’s call for more support for brain injury survivors, “Like Devin, we believe much more needs to be done to support the over 5 million Americans who currently live with the lifetime consequences of brain injury.”
The 2022 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are currently enrolled in, or accepted to enroll at an accredited college or university within the United States, and have sustained a traumatic brain injury from an accident or traumatic event.
To apply, eligible students should complete the application form on the De Caro & Kaplen website, submit an essay describing the circumstances of their injury, and how they have worked to overcome it while pursuing an education.
Brain Injury Awareness Month is an annual public awareness campaign led by the Brain Injury Association of America. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury, aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population, and empowering survivors.
Applications for the De Caro & Kaplen, 2022 Traumatic Brain Injury Scholarship are now being accepted at https://brainlaw.com/traumatic-brain-injury-scholarship-fund/, with an entry deadline of August 1st. The winner of this year’s award will be announced in September 2022.
