Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market - Industry Size, Share, Trend and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026
New Research Study ""Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook""
The report on the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.
This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.
Major Key players in this Market:
• Bombardier Inc.
• Continental AG
• Elix Wireless
• Evatran Group Inc.
• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
• Qualcomm Inc.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Toshiba Corporation
• Toyota Motor Corporation
• Witricity Corporation
• ZTE Corporation
• Hevo Power.
Drivers & Trends
The projections featured in the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.
Wireless EV charging Market Segmentation:
On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• Commercial Charging Stations
• Home Charging Stations
On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• Base Charging Pad
• Power Control Unit
• Vehicle Charging Pad
On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• Dynamic Wireless Charging System
• Stationary Wireless Charging System
On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• 3 to <11 kW
• 11 to 50 kW
• Above 50 kW
On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• Passenger Cars (PC)
• Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)
• Electric Two Wheeler
On the basis of region, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
Method of Research
The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.
Table of Content
Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Research Report 2022 – 2028
Chapter 1 Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Forecast
....
