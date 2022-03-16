Enteric Softgel Capsules Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Enteric softgel capsules market was valued at $1,851 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,589 million by 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A softgel capsules are hermetically sealed solid dosage forms, containing liquid or semi-solid center active ingredient or the extract incorporated into the outer shell. Growth in number of self-directed consumers, surge in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, increase in adoption of health supplements, and rise in adoption of enteric softgel capsules in the emerging economies are key drivers of the enteric softgel capsules market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Catalent, Inc., Colorcon Inc., Fuji Capsules Co., Ltd., InovoBiologic Inc., NOW Foods Inc., Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd., Super Spectrim, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Patheon), and Trigen Laboratories, Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2938

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on application, the health supplements segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on sales channel, the pharmacy & drug store segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2938

Based on application, the enteric softgel capsules market is segmented as health supplements, and pharmaceuticals. At present, the health supplements segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to its high adoption, growth in awareness for preventative healthcare, and increase in usage of omega-3 supplements in emerging economies.

Based on sales channel, the global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. At present, the pharmacy & drug store segment is the major revenue contributor and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Whereas, the online provider segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the market during the forecast period, due to rise in number of internet users and increase in awareness about online pharmacy.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enteric-softgel-capsules-market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market

Surgical Scissors Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.