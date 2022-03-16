Fixed Satellite Services Market Size Expected to Reach USD 27.66 Billion in 2030

Reports And Data

Fixed Satellite Services Market Size – USD 18.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trend – Increasing 5G penetration globally

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investments in military satellite communication and rising demand for broadband coomunication services from consumers in residential sector and from corporate enterprises are some key factors driving market revenue growth

The global fixed satellite services market size is expected to reach USD 27.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investments in military satellite communication infrastructure and rising demand for broadband services in residential and commercial sectors are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing 5G penetration is another factor expected to boost market revenue growth due to increasing need for high-speed Internet among consumers in various countries across the globe. 5G connection requires fixed satellites to develop high-speed connection, and is ideal prospect for satellite network operators to offer considerably wider range of services to its customers. 5G technology enables service providers to utilize satellite connectivity in order to enhance services offered and offload the network using capabilities of 5G technology such as backhauling, multicasting, and mobility access. Network operators will be able to combine their 5G services with satellite connections to offload their terrestrial networks on a massive scale. These factors are boosting revenue growth of the fixed satellite services market.

Increasing investments in military satellite communication and rising demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global fixed satellite services market. Consumers are demanding high-speed Internet connectivity, especially in rural areas, which can be provided through fixed satellite services. Satellite companies are deploying new satellites to fulfill ongoing demand in remote places. In addition, high demand for fixed satellite services for enhancing military satellite communications infrastructure such as support airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, frequency of fixed satellite service satellites in orbit is restricted by satellite bandwidth and orbital site accessibility. Once a satellite provider has obtained access to an orbital site, it is unlikely that orbital site will be relinquished for use by other operators unless orbital area is no longer required to fulfill current demand. Limited orbital sites and enforcement procedures within international regulations constrain could hamper fixed satellite services market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Arab Satellite Communications Organization, Eutelsat Communications S.A, Telesat Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Intelsat S.A, Thaicom Public Company Limited, SES S.A, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Telenor Satellite AS, and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1126

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• Backhaul services segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of backhaul services among government agencies, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to connect multiple offices operating in different geographical areas without the need for huge investments in fiber optic cables.

• Media and entertainment segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for fixed satellite services from this industry. In addition, increasing use of Internet-based services such as Video on Demand (VoD), live streaming, and high-definition broadcasting is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

• Europe market is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to rise in demand for broadband access, increasing production and sale of smartphones and various Internet-powered devices, and growing use of business communication lines in various SMEs and large-scale companies such as trunking and backhauling .

• In February 2022, Eutelsat Communications signed a multi-year contract extension with Marlink, expanding on a worldwide maritime partnership deal signed by both firms in 2019. Eutelsat will supply additional Ku-band Geostationary Orbit (GEO) capacity to Marlink's maritime Very-Small-Aperture Terminal (VSAT) platform throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Middle East as part of extension.

To understand how our Fixed Satellite Services Market report can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fixed-satellite-services-market

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fixed satellite services market based on service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Channel Broadcast

• Wholesale

• Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution

• Broadband and Enterprise Network

• Backhaul Services

• Managed Services

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Small Office and Home Office

• Small and Medium Businesses

• Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Aerospace and Defense

• Government

• Education

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Oil and Gas

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1126

Key Advantages of Fixed Satellite Services Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Fixed Satellite Services industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Fixed Satellite Services market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Digital Signature Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-signature-market

Business Metaverse Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/business-metaverse-market

Robotics and Automation in the Food Industry Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robotics-and-automation-in-the-food-industry-market

Smart Commercial Drones Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-commercial-drones-market