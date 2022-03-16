Disposable Incontinence Products Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Disposable incontinence products market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disposable incontinence products are available in a variety of sizes and colors. These products are widely used mainly by the elderly population dealing with urinary incontinence. The materials at present used for manufacturing these products are highly absorbent and wrench moisture & wetness away from the skin surface. In addition, disposable incontinence products serve the objective of keeping the skin healthy and dry. It prevents breakdown of the skin area that is in direct contact with urine, feces, or blood and may cause problems such as rashes, irritated skin, pressure sores, and others.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Beckson, Deckson and Company (C. R. Bard), B. Braun Melsungen, Kimberly Clark, First Quality, Covidien, ConvaTec, and Hollister.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the disposable diaper segment accounted for the highest market share of 33% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest disposable incontinence products market share of 42% in 2018.

• By incontinence product, stress incontinence segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

• By region, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global disposable incontinence products market growth in nonwoven and woven production technology, surge in awareness among individuals regarding the availability of such products, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure across developing countries. In addition, significant growth in geriatric population and rise in disposable income in developing countries, such as India and China, fuel the market growth. For instance, Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the elderly population globally, which in turn increases the demand for disposable incontinence products. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s 65 and older population is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050, nearly double the 2012 level of 43.1 million. Furthermore, according to the National Health Service, in 2017, urinary incontinence affected up to 6 million people in the UK and up to 200 million people worldwide. However, threat of availability of various substitutes and increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are expected to restrain the growth of disposable incontinence products market. Conversely, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in the production of disposable incontinence products are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

By product, the disposable diaper segment accounted for the majority of market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future. This is attributed to the fact that it is the most widely used disposable incontinence product by all the age groups. However, disposable underwear segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its increased usage by the people across the globe.

By incontinence product, the stress incontinence segment dominated the disposable incontinence products market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased prevalence of stress conditions among people across the globe. This segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

