Smart Pills Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.0% by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in healthcare facilities, surge in disposable income, and rise in awareness towards non-invasive diagnostic procedures. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Smart Pills Market by Application, Target Area, Disease Indication, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025, the global smart pills market was valued at $257 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $650 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025

Significant rise in geriatric population, rise in chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others, drive the smart pills market growth. In addition, increased R&D investments by manufacturers in developing smart pills boosts the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations regarding the vigorous use of these devices and high cost associated with the ingestible sensors is anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advances in bioelectronics, and availability of microprocessors are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

The small intestine segment, by target area dominated the smart pills market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The colon disease segment, by disease indication, is expected to register highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global smart pills market in 2017 accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the smart pills market in 2017 and is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to the increase in healthcare investments by the government, surge in R&D expenditure for the development of smart pills, and technological advancements regarding diagnostic procedures.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include GE Healthcare, NOVARTIS AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Quotient Clinical Ltd., Innovative Devices LLC, and PENTAX Medical.

Smart Pills Market Key Segments

By Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient Monitoring

By Target Area

Esophagus

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Stomach

By Disease Indication

Esophageal Diseases

Small Bowel Diseases

Colon Diseases

Others

