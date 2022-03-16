Bioabsorbable Stents Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top Key Players

Bioabsorbable stents market size was valued at $0.2836 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $0.3089 billion by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stents are polymeric or metallic tubes which are implanted into the lumen of any duct or blood vessels for keeping the passage open. The bioabsorbable stents are special type of stents, which have the properties to get dissolved or reabsorbed within the patient's body. There are different variations of stents available in the bioabsorbable stents market. These are used in different clinical conditions like esophageal cancer, gall bladder cancer, abdominal and gastrointestinal tract cancer. But the most common use of bioabsorbable stents is in the treatment of cardiac abnormalities like blocked blood vessels.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global bioabsorbable stents market include Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Arterius Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, the Elixir Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd., Reva Medical, and Terumo Corporation

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of biomaterial, the polymeric stents segment was the highest contributor to the bioabsorbable stents market in 2019.

• By application, the coronary artery disease segment was the highest contributor to the bioabsorbable stents market in 2019.

• According to end use, the hospital segment is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019; while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The implementation of lockdown has delayed the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedure up to six months; thereby, having a minimal negative impact on the market. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals across the globe, including cardiac catheterization were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19. This leads to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures and also the quality of care toward the patients other than COVID-19 decreases.

The bioabsorbable stents market is segmented on the basis of biomaterial, application, end user, and region. On the basis of biomaterial, the market is divided into polymeric stents and metallic stents. The polymeric stents segment dominated the market in 2019 because of its use by various companies, physicians, and patients due to less inflammatory response, complete drug elution, and low risk of associated complications.

On the basis of application, the bioabsorbable stents market is bifurcated into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. The coronary artery diseases segment dominated the market in 2019 due to rise in unhealthy diet habits, lack of physical activities, and rise in geriatric population, which is prone to coronary artery disease.

As per end use, the market is classified into hospital and cardiac centers. Hospitals use bioabsorbable stents for the treatment of cardiac disorders, peripheral artery diseases, along with other diseases such as esophageal cancer and gall bladder cancer. On the other hand, cardiac centres use bioabsorbable stents which focus only on the patients related to cardiac care. The hospital segment is expected to represent favourable bioabsorbable stents market growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases and availability of multiple options for treatment procedures.

