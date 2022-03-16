Biologics Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028 at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors attributed to steady market revenue growth include rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant hormones/proteins, gene-based & cellular-based biologics, vaccines, and molecular therapy, etc. in the treatment of diseases including cancer, infectious diseases, immunological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and hematological diseases, among others.

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Biologics Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Biologics market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Biologics market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Biologics industry entails useful insights into the estimated Biologics market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/61

Additionally, the rapidly increasing burden of chronic diseases globally is fueling market growth. According to statics released by World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of chronic diseases had been estimated to increase by 57.0% from 2001 to 2020. Developing countries are expected to be highly impacted, thereby contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

The Global Biologics Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

In September 2020, Biocon Biologics Ltd. and Mylan made an announcement about the introduction of biosimilar Semglee in the US. This biosimilar is available, both in pre-filled pen and vials, and is intended for controlling high blood pressure in adults having type 2 diabetes and pediatric patients having type 1 diabetes.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/61

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Biologics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Biologics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biologics-market

Related Reports:

Precision Medicine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs