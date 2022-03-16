mHealth Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The growing infiltration for smartphone and internet connectivity in emerging nations is driving the growth of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global mHealth Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global mHealth market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest mHealth market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the mHealth industry entails useful insights into the estimated mHealth market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans

Applications on mobile help people in managing their own health, have access to necessary information wherever and whenever required, and promote healthy living. These technologies are being rapidly adopted, which is promoting their development. The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized the industry for healthcare. Increased investments in health start-ups have also gained momentum, which has further propelled the demand for the market. New entrants to the industry are coming up with innovative ideas to make these apps more customer-friendly and are trying to tap into ample growth opportunities.

Ineffective communication between doctors and patients is among the biggest cause of errors in the medical sector. mHealth mobile apps are held with these issues. They provide point-of-care tools in the devices and allow for effective communication, better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the mHealth market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the mHealth market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the mHealth market.

Key participants include mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the mHealth industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the mHealth sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall mHealth industry.

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

Radical Highlights of the mHealth Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the mHealth market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the mHealth market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global mHealth Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for mHealth in this industry vertical?

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global mHealth Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others

