Smart Railway Market 2022 Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities | Market registering a CAGR of 19.9% by 2028

The global smart railways market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,988 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The report on the Smart Railway market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Overview

- Smart solutions are being implemented at a faster rate across the railway freight industry in order to provide adequate transport capacity for growing volumes of goods and people.

- The growing need for urban connectivity, increased integration of IoT-based solutions, and a greater emphasis on reducing emissions are expected to drive the growth of smart railway systems.

- The growing trend of application in the field of machine-to-machine (M2M) technology, leveraging embedded sensors, increase in computer power, and incorporation of big data as a result of the growth of the internet of things, is expected to pave the way for truly integrated and inter-modal transportation solutions.

- The market's major challenges are identified as the integration of smart systems to communicate across traditional railway infrastructure, high investment in the development of software portfolio, minimising error rates due to increasing system complexity, and implementation of weatherproof sensors.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Alcatel-Lucent International

• ABB Ltd

• Ansaldo STS

• Alstom SA

• Cisco Systems

• Inc.

• Bombardier Transportation

• GE Transportation

• CGI Group Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Indra Sistemas

• S.A.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Computer Sciences Corp.

• ZTE Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Siemens AG.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Smart Railway market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Smart Railway Market, By Offerings:

Devices

• Rail Sensors

• Video Surveillance Cameras

• Smart Cards

• Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.)

• Others (Multimedia Displays)

Services

• Professional Services

• Cloud Services

• Integration Services

Solutions

• Passenger Information System (PIS)

• Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS)

• Advanced Security Management System

• Smart Ticketing System (STS)

• Rail Operations Management System

• Rail Communication & Networking Systems

• Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)

Global Smart Railway Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

