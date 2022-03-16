Government Initiatives To Improve Overall Eye Health Boosts The Anti-Glaucoma Drugs Market

Anti-Glaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders. For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health. In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the global antiglaucoma drugs market.

According to the antiglaucoma drugs market overview, companies are developing combination therapies in the treatment of glaucoma disease due to their ability to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. Most of the combination therapies are fixed dose drugs as it offers patient the ease of consumption when compared to non-fixed combinations shaping the antiglaucoma drugs market outlook. Alcon launched a combination drug, Simbrinza which is fixed combination of Brinzolamide and Brimonidine, to help patients in reducing the intake of multiple drugs for glaucoma. Rocklatan is a combination of a rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin analog. Combigan is a combination of beta blocker and alpha agonist. Cosopt is a combination of beta blocker and carbonic anhydrase inhibitor.

The global antiglaucoma drugs market size is expected to grow from $12.76 billion in 2021 to $13.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anti-glaucoma drugs market size is expected to reach $18.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players covered in the global anti-glaucoma drugs industry are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Genentech Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG and Santen Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

North America is the largest region in the antiglaucoma drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global antiglaucoma drug market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global anti-glaucoma drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global antiglaucoma drugs market report is segmented by product type into alpha agonist, beta blockers, prostaglandin analogs, combined medication, others, by disease condition type into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, others, by type into hospital prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs.



