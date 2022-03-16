Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene [UHMWPE] Market To Reach USD 5,075.5 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry, increased demand for joint replacement treatment have resulted in boosting UHMWPE market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market is forecast to reach USD 5,075.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Presence of certain traits in UHMWPE makes it favorable for application in different industries. Specific characteristics of this type of polyethylene, such as minimal reactivity to chemicals, lightweight, high durability, strength results in making it an integral part of shipping, aerospace, and defense sectors. The previous type of ballistic armor and equipment used in the military used to be heavy and made it difficult to use. However, it is the development of UHMWPE and its tolerance to extreme temperature, resistance to erosion, resistance to impacts, strength, and durability resulted in its significant use in the defense sector.

There has been a drastic increase in the geriatric population that has resulted in an associated rise in demand for joint replacements. In addition to that, rise in incidents of fall and fracture among this section of the population because of the orthopedic issue has also resulted in increased demand for joint replacement treatments that in turn positively impacts the growth rate of the industry. The underlying reason being, this type of polyethylene have features like wear resistance, self-lubrication, self-lubrication, bio-compatible, low coefficient of friction, associated with it. The mentioned traits makes it highly applicable to prosthetic implants, contributing to the growth of the sector.

Access Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1505

In context to region, North America can be seen to be dominating the market. In this region, increased investment in the healthcare sector, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, and rise in demand for prosthetic implant results in its dominance in the industry.

Key participants include Asahi Kasei, Celanese Corporation, Royal DSM, Honeywell International, LyondellBasell Industries, Eastern Petrochemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Sabic, Zhongke Xinxing, Lianle.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market held a market share of USD 2,180.7 Million in the year 2020. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 11.3% during the forecast period.

In regards to the form of UHMWPE, sheets segment can be seen to have yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.98 Billion in 2020 with the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Extensive use of UHMWPE in this form in mechanical equipment and medical industries contributes to the generated market share by this segment.

In context to catalyst type, Ziegler-Natta Catalyst can be seen to be highly used in the product of this type of polyethylene. In the year 2020, it generated the highest revenue of USD 1.02 Billion with the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. As this catalyzing technique is versatile, inexpensive, and easily controllable, it results in its high use in the production of UHMWPE.

Download Report Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1505

In regards to application, medical prosthetics segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.60 Billion in 2020 with the highest growth rate of 12.0% during the forecast period. With the rise in geriatric population, increased demand for prosthetic implants and the presence of desired traits in this type of polyethylene for using it in joint replacements contributes to its growth rate.

In context to end users, the healthcare industry can be seen to have yielded the highest revenue of USD 0.69 Billion in 2020 with the highest growth rate of 12.0% during the forecast period. As there has been a rise in geriatric population that results in an increase in joint replacement treatment and UHMWPE has traits like high flexibility, and biocompatibility and wear resistance, results in its increased use in healthcare industry contributing to the market dominance of this segment.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy the largest market share that is forecasted to hold 38% of the market share by 2028 with a growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period. In this region, there has been a rise in geriatric population, along with an increase in demand for joint replacement treatment and increased investment in the healthcare sector that contributes to the market share of this region.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-uhmwpe-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ultra high molecular weight polyethylene [UHMWPE] market according to Form, Catalyst type, Application area, End-users, and Region:

Form Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Sheets

Rods

Others

Catalyst type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Ziegler-Natta Catalyst

Metallocene Catalyst

Others

Application area Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Medical Prosthetics

Batteries

Filtration

Additives

Fibers

Membranes

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1505

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Polyurethane Elastomers Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-elastomers-market

Non-woven Adhesives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-woven-adhesives-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.