Radiotherapy Market Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Radiotherapy Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Radiotherapy market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Radiotherapy market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Radiotherapy industry entails useful insights into the estimated Radiotherapy market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, rise in geriatric population, and rise in adoption of radiotherapy. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry. Increasing technological advances in the radiotherapy is one of the factors snowballing, the market growth. For instance, Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) which differentiate between healthy cells and cancer cells and provide optimum efficacy

Continuous rising prevalence of cancer resulting, a raised demand of radiotherapy eventually promoted the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths in the U.S. are estimated in the year 2020.

Based on the types, the Radiotherapy market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Radiotherapy industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Radiotherapy market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Continue increasing demand for technological advances in the market promoted several market players to develop advanced version of their product offerings. For instance, in January 2020, Elekta signed an agreement with the Institute Jules Bordet, Brussels for Elekta Unity MR-linac system, Versa H.D. linear accelerators (linacs), and to upgrade Elekta Infinity linacs. The total contract was valued at approximately USD 24.2 million. This was beneficial to provide Bordet institute advanced radiotherapy solutions.

Key participants include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.

With the rise in the prevalence of cancer, most of the hospitals are adopting efficient products offering optimum treatment. For instance, in January 2020, Provision Healthcare launched third proton therapy center installation in Southwest Orange County, Florida. The center is expected to treat approximately 700 patients per year and will be equipped with next-generation oncology information system RayCare and treatment planning system RayStation from RaySearchHospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market.

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Radiotherapy market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Radiotherapy market size

2.2 Latest Radiotherapy market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Radiotherapy market key players

3.2 Global Radiotherapy size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Radiotherapy market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

The global Radiotherapy market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Radiotherapy market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Radiotherapy market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Radiotherapy market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Radiotherapy market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

