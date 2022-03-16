Global Hemophilia Market Key Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Treatment Regimen and Forecasts to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hemophilia Market is anticipated to reach US$15.86 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period spanning 2022-2026. The growth in the market has been driven by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, surging identified hemophilia patient volume, increased focus on prophylactic treatment, rise in male population and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to newer therapies. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like development of novel hemophilia treatments and rising popularity of gene therapy.
The global hemophilia market by treatment regimen can be segmented as follows: prophylaxis and on-demand. In 2021, the higher share was held by prophylaxis segment, followed by on-demand segment. The global hemophilia market by type can be segmented into the following: hemophilia A and hemophilia B, where hemophilia A held a larger share of the market in 2021. The global hemophilia market by therapy can be segmented as follows: replacement therapy and ITI therapy. The dominant share of the market in 2021 was held by replacement therapy segment.
The global hemophilia market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2021, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors like rising prevalence of hemophilia, growing knowledge amongst individuals regarding different treatment methods and surging inclination towards prophylaxis treatment contributed towards growth in the North American market.
Scope of the report:
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hemophilia market, segmented into hemophilia A and hemophilia B.
• The major regional markets North America, Europe and Asia Pacific with country analysis of the US have been analyzed.
• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Pfizer Inc., Bayer Group, Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novo Nordisk and CSL Limited) are also presented in detail.
Key Target Audience:
• Hemophilia Drugs Manufacturers
• API Suppliers
• End Users (Hospital, Medical centers, Clinical Institutes)
• Healthcare Consulting Firms
• Investment Banks
• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Hemophilia
1.2 Types of Hemophilia
1.3 Signs & Symptoms
1.4 Diagnosis of Hemophilia
1.5 Treatment of Hemophilia
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact on Global Economy
2.2 Global Prevalence of COVID-19
2.3 Impact on Healthcare Spending
2.4 Post-COVID Scenario
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Hemophilia Market by Value
3.2 Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Hemophilia Market by Treatment Regimen
3.4 Global Hemophilia Market by Type
3.4.1 Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 Global Hemophilia A Market by Severity
3.4.3 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Type
3.4.4 Global Hemophilia A Market by Treatment Regimen
3.4.5 Global Hemophilia A Market Value by Treatment Regimen
3.4.6 Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value
3.4.7 Global Hemophilia B Market by Severity
3.4.8 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Type
3.4.9 Global Hemophilia B Market by Treatment Regimen
3.4.10 Global Hemophilia B Market Value by Treatment Regimen
3.5 Global Hemophilia Market by Therapy
3.5.1 Global Hemophilia Replacement Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 Global Hemophilia ITI Therapy Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Hemophilia Market by Region
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Hemophilia Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 The US Hemophilia Market by Value
4.1.4 The US Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
4.1.5 The US Hemophilia Market by Type
4.1.6 The US Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value
4.1.7 The US Hemophilia A Treated Patient Volume Forecast
4.1.8 The US Hemophilia A Severe Patients on Prophylactic Therapy
4.1.9 The US Hemophilia A Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy
4.1.10 The US Hemophilia A Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy
4.1.11 The US Hemophilia A Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy
4.1.12 The US Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value
4.1.13 The US Hemophilia B Treated Patients Volume Forecast
4.1.14 The US Hemophilia B Severe Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy
4.1.15 The US Hemophilia B Severe Patients on On-Demand Therapy
4.1.16 The US Hemophilia B Mild to Moderate Patients on Prophylaxis Therapy
4.1.17 The US Hemophilia B Mild to Moderate Patients on On-Demand Therapy
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Hemophilia Market by Value
4.2.2 Europe Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
4.2.3 Europe Hemophilia Patient Volume Forecast
4.2.4 Europe Hemophilia A Patient Volume Forecast
4.2.5 Europe Hemophilia B Patient Volume Forecast
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Hemophilia Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
4.4 ROW
4.4.1 ROW Hemophilia Market by Value
4.4.2 ROW Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment
5.1.2 Increasing Diagnosis Rate
5.1.3 Rise in Global Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.4 Rise in Male Population
5.1.5 Favourable Government Initiatives
5.2 Key Trends & Development
5.2.1 Shifting Focus to Extended Half Life Therapies
5.2.2 Development of Novel Hemophilia Treatments
5.2.3 Popularity of Gene Therapy
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Cost of Treatment
5.3.2 Reluctance to Switch to New Therapies
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison – Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison– Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison – Key Players
6.1.4 Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company
6.1.5 Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company
6.1.6 Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast
6.1.7 Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company
6.1.8 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast
6.1.9 Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast
6.1.10 Key Players – Major Anti-Hemophilia Products
6.2 The US Market
6.2.1 The US Hemophilia A Market Share by Company
6.3 Europe Market
6.3.1 Europe Hemophilia A Market Share by Company
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Pfizer Inc.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Bayer Group
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies
7.3 Sanofi S.A.
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategies
7.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Overview
7.4.3 Business Strategies
7.5 Novo Nordisk
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Financial Overview
7.5.3 Business Strategies
7.6 CSL Limited
7.6.1 Business Overview
7.6.2 Financial Overview
7.6.3 Business Strategies
