Analgesics Market Demand Driven By Increasing Number Of People Suffering From Chronic Pain

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant rise in prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the global analgesics market. Analgesic drugs, also known as painkillers, are used to treat and reduce chronic or severe pain in the body resulting from various medical conditions. Also, there has been an increase in prevalence of diseases like cancer which increases the number of people suffering from chronic pain.

North America is the largest region in the analgesics market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global analgesics market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global analgesics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global analgesics market size is expected to grow from $104.72 billion in 2021 to $110.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The change in the analgesics market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $127.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

According to the analgesics market research analysis, companies are increasingly focusing on acquisition as a strategy for growth. Leading analgesic drug manufacturers are acquiring smaller companies to gain competitive advantage and strengthen their market position. These acquisitions are helping companies to expand geographically and gain specialized expertise in research and development of new products. For instance, Analgesic Solutions, LLC was acquired by WCG in the 2019. WCG intends to make use of superior R&D capability of Analgesic Solutions, LLC to grow and position itself as a market leader in the Analgesic Market.

Major players covered in the global analgesics industry are Bayer Healthcare, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.

TBRC’s global analgesics market report is segmented by type into non-opioids, opioids, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, by route of administration into oral, intravenous, rectal, transdermal, topical, by drug type into prescription analgesics, OTC analgesics, by application into internal analgesics, external analgesics.

