AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Survey and Industry Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2028

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the market status of insulated glass windows of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market size reached USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technology is a key factor driving global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market revenue growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled digital health technologies coupled with patient support platforms is expected to improve patient engagement and retention throughout study duration as well as after study termination, which is expected to propel revenue growth of the global AI-based clinical trial solution provider market.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key players in the market include :

AiCure, LLC, Unlearn.AI, Inc., BioAge Labs Inc., Antidote Technologies, Inc., Saama Technologies Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Concentro Health AI, Deep 6 AI Inc., PathAI Inc., and Owkin Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Phase-II segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing number of second phase clinical trials active in the field of oncology and increasing focus on phase-II trail for developing effective treatment approach for specific types of diseases such as acute leukemia, glioblastoma, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cancer segment is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising focus on integrating AI in cancer care to improve speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis, to aid in clinical decision-making, and lead to improved healthcare outcomes, coupled with increasing investment in AI-enabled clinical trials to develop novel therapeutic drugs for cancer treatment.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising implementation of AI-based solutions to improve clinical trial design, increasing number of research studies conducted to develop therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, metabolic disorders, Central Nervous System Disorders (CNS), and increasing number of partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies in niche drug discovery.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market products is expected to drive the demand for AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key Reasons to Purchase this report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market analysis and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market share.

To analyse aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmented the global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market on the basis of clinical trial phase, therapeutic application, end-use, and region:

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Phase-I

Phase-II

Phase-III

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Metabolic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

The report analyses the market’s regional coverage, focusing primarily on the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

