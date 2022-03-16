Stevia Market Research provides a detailed analysis of future growth prospects and industry trends by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Stevia Market Size – USD 595.8 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends- Growing consumers’ preferences towards plant-based sweeteners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.

Growing preferences among consumers for plant-based sugar substitutes are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics of stevia are expected to increase its adoption. Moreover, the wide popularity of clean-labeling has also boosted up the sales of stevia.

The latest report on the Stevia market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Stevia industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others and others

In addition, the study on the Stevia market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Insights presented in the report:

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.

The Beverages held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 due to the growing demand for low-calorie beverages among health-conscious people.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income. Besides, the increasing investments by the beverage manufacturing companies to produce beverages with lower sugar content and low-calorific value are expected to drive the market's growth over the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global STEVIA market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

