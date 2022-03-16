Europe Fire Hydrants Market is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027

Europe Fire Hydrants Market

Strict norms for installation of fire protection equipment such as fire hydrants in industrial sector and growth in human and property loss from fire breakouts

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The europe fire hydrants market report outlines the evolution of Europe fire hydrants industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2027. Europe fire hydrants Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the Europe fire hydrants industry through 2021-2027, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users. Europe fire hydrants market size was valued at $ 308.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $416.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the conventional segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for over four-fifths Europe fire hydrants market share.

The Europe fire hydrants market is anticipated to grow, owing to increase in industrial and commercial construction and strict norms for fire safety practices. Moreover, rise in investments of Europe government for fire protection is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, government of Russia spent $600 million on firefighting systems. In addition, increase in industrial and commercial construction activities is anticipated to drive growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, a leading private investment house named Ardian raised over $800 million for commercial property assets in France, Germany, and Italy.

The dry barrel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In terms of construction, the above ground segment is expected to contribute for the highest market share in the coming years. Moreover, increase in emphasis on smart fire hydrants is expected to provide wide growth opportunities for key players in Europe.

the Europe fire hydrants market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to factors such as rise in construction of commercial and industrial buildings, rise in government spending on fire protection services, and stringent government regulations toward protection of assets. However, huge installation and maintenance costs required for fire hydrants is projected to hamper growth of the Europe fire hydrants market. In addition, rise in demand for smart fire hydrants from industrial and commercial sectors is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the Europe fire hydrants market

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Europe fire hydrants market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the dry barrel segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By operating type, the conventional segment registered highest revenue in the Europe fire hydrants market in 2019.

By construction, the above ground segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2019.

Depending on end user, the industrial segment is projected to exhibit high growth during the Europe fire hydrants market forecast period

The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the Europe fire hydrant industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the Europe fire hydrants market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth Europe fire hydrants market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

The Europe fire hydrants market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Market players-

AVK Holding A/S, Bocciolone Antincendio, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Viking Group, Hawle Holding GmbH, IMP Armature d.o.o., Mueller Water Products, Inc, Rapidrop Global Ltd, Talis Management Holding GmbH, and VonRoll Hydro AG.. _________________________________________________________________________________________________

