Educational Robot Market Future Research Report, Impotence in Education, Software Analytics and Sensors by 2028

Educational Robot Market Size – USD 1.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in education sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Educational Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market.

Technological advancements in educational robots is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems in future. Availability of software analytics and sensors, which enables more positive identification of challenges faced by different students within the classroom is resulting in increasing demand for educational robots. Increasing adoption of IoT-based robots for monitoring educational level is also boosting market growth.

The latest report on the Educational Robot market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Educational Robot industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots and others

In addition, the study on the Educational Robot market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Insights presented in the report:

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Educational Robot market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Regional Outlook: Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Educational Robot market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Educational Robot market will be like.

