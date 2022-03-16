Dating Services Market Regional Outlook, Key Insights, Future Trends, Demand, Insights and Forecast by 2028
Dating Services Market Size – USD 7.87 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dating Services Market size is expected to reach USD 13.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various factors such as increasing number of singles and unmarried individuals in countries across the globe and rapid adoption of dating platforms to look for compatible partners are expected to drive global dating services market revenue growth during the forecast period.
The latest report on the Dating Services market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Dating Services industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Badoo, Eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global LTD., Match Group, Inc., RSVP.COM.AU PTY LTD., Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, The Meet Group, Inc., and Zoosk, and others
In addition, the study on the Dating Services market quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.
Key Insights presented in the report:
Online segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of digital platforms for dating and searching for compatible partners.
Generation X segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increasing tendency of finding partners online among members of this generation.
Weekly segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to rapid demand for short term and effective subscription packages.
Adult dating segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth during the forecast period as getting into a commitment and less causal relationships through dating platforms has become a trend.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Dating Services market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Online
Traditional
Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Adult
Generation X
Baby Boomer
Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Annually
Quarterly
Monthly
Weekly
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Matchmaking
Social Dating
Adult Dating
Niche dating
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)
Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)
The research contains the details about the latest events in the Dating Services market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Dating Services market will be like.
