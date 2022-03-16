Cylera Named 2022 UK Healthcare Cyber Security Company of the Year
Global Healthcare & Pharma Annual Private Healthcare Awards
Cylera has been pleased to assist many NHS Trust hospitals with identifying security gaps and determining their alignment with NHS Digital's Data Security Protection Toolkit (DSPT) requirements.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, a leader in medical device (IoMT) and enterprise IoT, IT, and OT cybersecurity today announces that it has been named UK Healthcare Cyber Security Company of the Year for 2022 by Global Healthcare & Pharma Magazine (GHP).
— Timur Ozekcin, CEO and Co-Founder
"We're extremely honored with this recognition by GHP," said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera. "The healthcare industry remains a key target of threat actors around the globe. Our next-generation technology delivers the newest capabilities needed to help healthcare delivery organisations (HDOs) keep pace with fast-moving threats and those who would cause harm. Through Cylera, HDOs can know their connected IoT, medical devices, and even IT/OT assets present across the hospital estate. Cylera has also been pleased to assist many NHS Trust hospitals with identifying security gaps and determining their alignment with NHS Digital's annual Data Security Protection Toolkit (DSPT) requirements."
GHP aim to provide support and help showcase the latest developments, most promising innovations and leading companies across the medical and health industries. This is GHP's seventh consecutive year in awarding annual recognition of innovation and excellence for products and services within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. GHP is a member of CPD, an independent accreditation centre established in 1996, with extensive experience and history providing an impartial and objective checklist evaluation.
Cylera's MedCommand Platform was initially designed to help HDOs identify all their connected IoT, IoMT, and IT/OT devices and potential cyber-physical risks. Once a device inventory is accurately in hand, Cylera assess the status, configurations, and vulnerabilities of those devices with zero touch to the physical devices themselves, and no disruption to patient care or device operations. Network assessment, risk analysis, threat intelligence and device utilisation and optimisation are all combined to help HDOs know how to reduce their cyber-physical risk. Cylera safeguards patients, privacy and business continuity.
Cylera is a privately held U.S. company, headquartered in New York City, with offices in the UK and Spain. www.cylera.com
Katherine Brocklehurst
Cylera
