Wireless Earbuds market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study performs a historical assessment of the Wireless Earbuds Market from 2021 to 2028, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period. The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Wireless Earbuds market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The global wireless earbuds market has gained significant traction in the last few years, with growing demand for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-enabled wireless audio devices and addition of advanced features such as sensors, touch controls, real-time language translation, and built-in AI to wireless earbuds. Growing popularity of live streaming services and rising interests in podcasts and audiobooks have further driven demand for wireless earbuds. Rising awareness of health & fitness and growing use of wearable health gadgets such as fitness bands are other key factors propelling market growth.

The global Wireless Earbuds market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Wireless Earbuds market for the forecast period 2021 – 2028 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

