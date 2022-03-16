Nanoclay Reinforcement Market Size To Surpass USD 13.12 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The rising demand for plastic manufacturing, growth of the automotive sector, rising demand for electronics, are some of the major factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanoclay Reinforcement Market is forecast to reach USD 13.12 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low manufacturing cost and the ease of availability of these materials have prompted plastic manufacturers to increase the utilization of these materials, and hence, this has resulted in continuous market growth during the forecasted period. Nanoclays account for approximately 70% of revenue and are the most consumed nanomaterial commercially.

Thermal stability, mechanical strength, anti-corrosiveness, and Chemical resistance are the properties that make it a preferred material in various end-user sectors. The rising demand for nanocomposites is another factor driving the market growth.

The major drivers of the usage of nanocomposite polymer components in the automotive sector are improved engine efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, higher performance, and vehicle weight reduction. Moreover, Nanoclay reinforcement provides excellent exfoliation and dispersion, excellent flame retardant synergy, reduced relative heat release, and reduced weight. Increasing research & development in nanotechnology is likely to further boost the global nanoclay reinforcement market demand in automotive parts applications.

Sustainability and digitalization are expected to be two key trends to alter the dynamics of the chemicals and materials industry over the forecast period. Rising focus on sustainable manufacturing processes, packaging, and innovation in production are some key factors expected to accelerate market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, the incorporation of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the advent of 3D printing or additive manufacturing is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Advancements in R&D technology, the development of new business models, and the emergence of disruptive technologies have brought about dynamic changes in the global market over the recent past. Growing demand for personal care products, increasing demand from end-use industries, and rapid advancement in e-commerce sales channels have given rise to lucrative growth opportunities in the sector. Key companies are focusing on the current and emerging trends to capitalize on the market opportunity.

Key participants include Nanocor Incorporated, BYK Additives, Nanophase Technologies, 3M ESPE, Laviosa Chimica Mineraria Spa, Powdermet, Inframat Corporation, Hybrid Plastics, Axson Technologies SA, and Zyvex Technologies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Military & defense accounted for 10.3% of the global nanoclay reinforcement market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019.

In North America, the nanoclay reinforcement market demand is driven by the surging demand from the packaging and automotive industry.

Among the application segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, the packaging sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.4% over the forecasted period.

Among the regional segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, North America is presently leading the market with a 34.8% market share of the global revenue. It will continue to dominate with an estimate to register a remarkable CAGR during the forecasted period

Among the end-user segment of the nanoclay reinforcement market, the automotive industry is presently leading the market, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register an excellent CAGR of 23.4% during the forecasted period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the nanoclay reinforcement market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-user, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive parts

Coatings

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Electronic components & appliances

Military & defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

The report can be customized according to the clients' requirements.

