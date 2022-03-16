Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Size is Set to Reach USD 282.3 Million by 2027: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

An increase in the initiatives by governments across the globe to promote the production and adoption of EVs will drive the Electric Vehicle Adhesives market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market is forecast to reach USD 282.3 Million by 2027. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the pack & module bonding applications with increasing production of electric vehicles, and the market growth can be attributed to the shift in trend from welding and metal fasteners to adhesives since the latter contributes significantly to weight savings and lower carbon emissions. Moreover, governments of various nations have emphasized encouraging electric vehicle (EV) production and adoption, such as offering subsidies in the form of tax credits, tax deductions, and other benefits.

Adhesives play an essential role in EVs, not only by decreasing their weight but also by increasing their performance. Adhesives are used in many applications in EVs, such as connecting components and shielding them from shock and vibration damage, helping to allow a path to move heat away from modules and cells by isolating components and avoiding fire risk by minimizing shorts. For example, Henkel and Covestro, in March 2020, produced a method that was able to patch lithium-ion cylindrical battery cells in a plastic cell container. This technology will prove beneficial for both OEMs and customers, as it will provide the OEMs with a cost-effective large-scale cell assembly and customers with reduced EV costs. An increasing focus on business technical innovations is projected to have a significant impact on consumer development in the years ahead.

Adhesives are used primarily in module and pack bonding, followed by thermal interface bonding and encapsulation of the battery cells. In EVs, serious concerns are heat generation and thermal management. The battery manufacturers should, therefore, use thermal interface materials, such as adhesives, over mechanical fasteners for smooth operation. Adhesives are used to bind thermal interfaces to possess stable thermal conductivity, mechanical flexibility, and resistance to vibration and environment.

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Industry Overview

Key participants include 3M, Henkel, Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller, L&L Products, PPG Industries, Sika AG, Permabond, Ashland, and Jowat SE, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on vehicle type, BEV generated a revenue of USD 15.1 million in 2019 and is projected to rise with a CAGR of 30.7% in the forecast period, as battery-powered vehicles do not have an Engine, fuel tank, or exhaust pipe, and rely on electricity for propulsion only, thus, reducing the harmful emissions to a great extent.

The polyurethane resin is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.1% in the forecasted period, owing to its superior characteristics such as adhesion to smooth and porous surfaces, abrasion tolerance, excellent physical strength, and high durability, thereby suitable for binding of varied materials such as wood, paper, cardboard and sandwich panels.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held approximately 53.0% of the market, followed by North America, which contains around 22.0% market in the year 2019.

The pack & module bonding application is the major contributor to the Electric Vehicle Adhesives market. The pack & module bonding application of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 42.9% of the market in the year 2019, owing to advantages such as improved crashworthiness and battery pack integrity, multi-substrate and uncoated metals bonding.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Adhesives market on the basis of vehicle type, resin type, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pack & Module Bonding

Thermal Interface Bonding

Battery Cell Encapsulation

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

