Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Decomposition Market Size To Reach USD 278.8 Million By 2028 | Reports and Data

Increasing use of bioethanol in healthcare sector is likely to fuel the microbial and bacterial cellulose decomposition market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Decomposition Market was valued at USD 161.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The growth can be attributed to the growing opportunities for bacterial cellulose decomposition in various medical and non-medical applications. Key market players are investing in R&D to further broaden scope of bacterial cellulose. For instance, Daicel Corporation developed a more eco-friendly form of cellulose acetate, a naturally derived plastic, with two times the marine biodegradability of current products. Daicel promotes the new product as an effective solution to the recent issue of marine plastic waste.

Scientists have developed a mutant bacterial enzyme that can break down plastic bottles for recycling in hours. The enzyme, which was discovered in a leaf compost heap, can break down plastic bottles into chemical building blocks that can be used to make new bottles of higher quality. Plastic suitable for clothing and carpets is normally generated by existing recycling technologies. Also, scientists in Italy have discovered presence of Clostridium phytofermentans near the Quabbin Reservoir, east of Amherst, Mass. In a one-step process, this microbe can break down hemicellulose and cellulose into ethanol. Also, high growth opportunities in emerging markets, increasing healthcare spending, and unexplored medical applications of bacterial cellulose decomposition are projected to present development opportunities for market players.

New healthcare paradigms and models are gaining traction, and healthcare technology evaluations are becoming more common. Another factor driving the growth of the microbial and bacterial cellulose decomposition market is favorable funding from both private and public companies. However, inefficient decomposition process, skyrocketing investments, and lack of capital required are retraining the growth of microbial and bacterial cellulose decomposition market.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

Celluforce, American Process, Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation, Borregaard, Bowil Sp. z o. o., Daicel Corporation, Fzmb GmbH, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and Nympheas International Biomaterial Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the bacteria type, gram negative bacteria segment accounted for the largest market share of 78.6% in 2020. Few bacteria can synthesise cellulose, but the gram-negative bacterium Gluconacetobacter xylinus (Formerly known as Acetobacter xylinum) secretes large amounts of cellulose in the form of microfibrils from a row of synthetic sites along the cell's longitudinal axis. This aerobic gram-negative bacterium is efficiently fermented in a temperature range of 25–30 °C and at a pH of 3–7 using saccharides as a carbon source.

Among fermentation medium, carbon segment is expected to have significant market share during the forecast period. Carbon sources are sugars or other carbohydrates, but in the case of substrate transformations, the carbon source could be an alcohol or something else. To keep costs down, inexpensive sources of carbohydrates like molasses, corn steep liquor, sugarcane juice, or sugar beet juice are used in large-scale fermentations like the one used for decomposition of ethanol.

Researchers at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, Germany, learned that Pseudomonas putida, a soil bacterium, can produce enzymes that digest polyurethanes, rendering them biodegradable. Such results reflect a significant step in being able to reuse hard-to-recycle (polyurethane) materials.

North America is expected to register largest share of approximately, 38.9% in the microbial and bacterial cellulose decomposition market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing R&D spending in order to broaden the scope of applications, presence of key players in the market, and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure among others are likely to boost the market growth.

The report also provides an insight about the manufacturing cost including upstream raw materials, overall production process, and industry chain analysis. The global Microbial and Bacterial Cellulose Decomposition market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others.

The chemicals and materials industry has witnessed significant revenue growth over the recent past owing to increasing demand for chemicals, raw materials, consumer products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, and plastics from various end-use industries. Chemicals and materials are widely used in various consumer goods and different sectors such as agriculture, construction, and petroleum refining, among others. Polymers occupy the largest revenue share of the global chemicals industry owing to increasing demand from packaging industry, construction markers, and home furnishing, among others. Increasing availability of raw materials at affordable costs, lower labor and energy costs, and rapid economic growth in developing regions is a key factors boosting revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Bacteria Type Outlook

Gram Negative Bacteria

Acetobacter

Azotobacter

Rhizobium

Pseudomonas

Salmonella

Alcaligenes

Gram Positive Bacteria

Application Outlook

Bioethanol

Cellobiose

Isopropanol

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

