DLNR News Release: 2022 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SPECIAL CONTROL HUNT

(Lānaʻi City) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announce a special 2022 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep control hunt.

Hunting days will be Saturdays and Sundays during the month of April 2022: April 2-3, April 9-10, April 16-17, and April 23-24, 2022.

Pursuant to Title 13, Chapter 123, “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting” (13-123-4), the following special conditions and procedures will be in effect for this hunt:

A limit of 50 non-Lānaʻi residents will be allowed per weekend, with no participation limits or call-in requirements for Lānaʻi residents. Non-Lānaʻi residents will be required to call in and reserve one weekend only. Each group will be limited to eight (8) individuals. Call-ins will begin on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 8 AM until 10 AM and continue each Monday thereafter until all slots are filled. The number to call is (808) 984-8113.

This special control hunt will be limited to ewes, with no bag limit and evidence of sex and species waived. Application and tag fees are waived for this special hunt.

All non-Lānaʻi resident hunters participating in the control hunt must sign in next to their names and sign Pūlama Lānaʻi waivers at the DOFAW Office in Lānaʻi City. Upon completion of the hunt, hunters will be required to record their harvest. Lānaʻi residents must sign in and out daily, including Pūlama Lūnaʻi waivers, and indicate harvest. For this special control hunt, Units 1 and 2 will be available for hunting on Saturdays and Sundays.

Due to Covid-19, the special 2022 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep control hunt may be canceled at any point prior to or during the season for health and/or safety concerns or for any other unforeseen reasons. All Federal, State and County Covid-19 travel restrictions/guidelines apply and must be adhered to for participation in this hunt.

Questions?

Additional details for this season, or about the hunting program and rules in general, are available at the DOFAW Offices, by visiting the DOFAW hunting website or at the following telephone numbers:

Oʻahu: 808-587-0166 Maui: 808-984-8100

Hawaiʻi: 808-974-4221 (Hilo) Molokaʻi: 808-553-1745

Kauaʻi: 808-274-3433 Lānaʻi: 808-565-7916

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

See attached photo of Mouflon Sheep

DOFAW Hunting website: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)