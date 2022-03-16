Sulfur Fertilizers Market Anticipated To Reach USD 5.49 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size: USD 4.6 billion in 2020, CAGR 2.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Sulfur fertilizers market is foreseen to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.5%. The increasing concerns about the deficiency of sulfur in the soil is a major key factor expanding the sulfur fertilizers market.

Conventional farming and agricultural methods have led to the degradation of soil. Thus, the soil that is now used for agriculture lacks some of the necessary components essential for crop or plant growth. Sulfur is a critical component needed for plant nourishment.

Sulfur fertilizers consist of various essential micronutrients and sulfur derivatives that are important for the plant’s growth. Rising requirements for improved plant productivity and a decrease in reactive sulfur and nitrogen emissions are expected to escalate the sulfur fertilizers market during the projected period. The increasing demand for high-quality products is also enhancing the market growth.

Many market players, as well as several governments, are taking initiatives to invest in the expansion and R&D activities for new product launches suitable for a broad range of crops are also expected to surge the market for sulfur fertilizers.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3891

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries WLL,, Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group, Nutrien, Ltd, Koch Industries, Inc., Kugler Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Devco Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC, K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Further key findings in the report:

Based on the form, the dry segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the projection period due to its cost-effectiveness, easy storage, and extended shelf-life. The liquid form of sulfur fertilizer is less preferable over the dry form as its effect is not applicable for longer durations. These are easy to mix and are usually added into the irrigated water and spread on the fields.

Liquid sulfur is used in many irrigation systems and spray rigs as it minimizes the leaching possibility of the soil. It is a liquid plant nutrient that can be given to plants mainly that are sulfur deficient. The demand for this segment is increasing rapidly.

Based on the application, the soil segment is expected to occupy a significant market share as it is the most economical than the other applications.

The Asia Pacific region is approximated to hold around 30% of the total market share, followed by North America and Europe. The advances in the agricultural industry and the rising demand for high-quality food products are significant factors expanding the sulfur fertilizers market. Growing awareness regarding the reduction of sulfur content in the soil is predicted to propel the market growth.

Europe is expected to register substantial growth during the prediction period due to the availability of arable land and modern agricultural techniques.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3891

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing concerns regarding deficiency of sulfur in the soil and demand for top-notch quality food grains and produce

Soil Sulfur deficiency is one of the major problems affecting the growth and overall development of the plant or crop. Sulfur is an essential component of plant nutrition. Young leaves are mainly affected due to sulfur deficiency as it results in stunted growth of the plants. Thus, the requirement of sulfur additives is increasing the market demand for sulfur fertilizers market. Additionally, due to the increasing population, there has been a tremendous demand for high-quality and quantity food grains, which is expected to augment the need for sulfur fertilizers.

Restraint: Preference for organic food and uncertain product prices

Many factors contribute to the market\'s development, although some aspects are estimated to hamper the sulfur fertilizers market. One of the significant factors to impede the growth of sulfur fertilizers is the increasing adoption of organic farming that mainly relies on natural and biological materials to maintain soil fertility and cause minimum wastage and damage to the environment. With the growing implementation of organic agriculture, the demand for fertilizers is predicted to decrease. Moreover, the constantly fluctuating product price is evaluated to hamper the market expansion.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sulfur-fertilizers-market

Segments covered in the report:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Elemental sulfur

Liquid sulfur fertilizers

Sulfates

Others

Based On Crop Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Fruits & vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Cereals & grains

Others

Based On Form: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Liquid

Dry

Based On Application (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Fertigation

Soil

Foliar

Based On Cultivation Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Open field

Controlled-environment agriculture

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3891

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Piperylene Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/piperylene-market

Stilbene Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/stilbene-market

Triazine Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/triazine-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.