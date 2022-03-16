Global Digital Mental Health Platform Market by Current Industry Status, Top Key Players, and Forecast till 2030
Global digital mental health platform market was valued at US$ 671.21 Mn in 2021 and is growing at an estimated CAGR of 14.32% over the forecast period.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital mental health platform market is thriving at present due to its relevance in the recent times. These platforms not only help in the treatment of several mental issues, but also in execution of several awareness programs. It also facilitates in preparation of relevant treatment plan for those suffering from multiple mental issues like anxiety, depression and stress. With the help of global digital mental health platforms, medical professionals and physicists are permitted to streamline their workflows.
Due to efforts taken by various movie stars and celebrities, the discussion of mental health has been normalized. These platforms also grants users a chance to improve overall mental health. The global digital mental health platform market is also being driven by rise in number of people that use smartphones, courtesy of rapidly growing internet facilities in several developing countries. Similarly the surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is also expected to bring prosperity to the global digital mental health platform market. Today technology is definitely proving to be a boon to the mankind as it is helping medical experts differentiate among several ailments, along with completion of various research programs and massive improvement in the medical services industry. Many universities with the help of their research and studies have arrived to a conclusion that artificial intelligence is playing a significant part in the growth of global digital mental health platform market. Ever since COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc, several people were left devastated. While few lost their jobs, few saw their loved ones succumbing to the dreadful virus and this indeed took toll on the mental health of many.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global digital mental health platform market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Digital Mental Health Platform Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Digital Mental Health Platform Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Key Findings of the Report:
• The global digital mental health platform market aids in better functioning of health organizations operating in diagnosis and treatment of several mental health issues. As this software can be deployed with the help of a cloud-based system, practically it makes easier for smaller organizations to use it and this is the reason behind highest CAGR of this segment in the near future.
• Depression is most dreadful health issue as it is root cause of multiple mental health problems. The digital mental health platforms help in better understanding of the psyche of individual suffering from depression.
• Unlike installation, renewal of software licenses and annual maintenance brings recurring revenue, hence service segment is expected to generate more funds over the forecast period.
• Thanks to leading nations like the United States and Canada, the region of North America remains number one in terms of revenue generation in the global digital mental health platform market.
Some of the major players operating in the global digital mental health platform market are listed below:
• Ginger
• Headspace Inc.
• Kooth plc
• Meditopia
• Meru Health
• Monsenso
• Optum, Inc.
• Psious
• Sentio Solutions Inc.
• SilverCloud
• Talkspace
• TRIPP, INC.
• Vivify Health, Inc.
• Wysa Ltd
• Other Market Participants
Global Digital Mental Health Platform Market
By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
By Platform
• Application Based
• Web based
By Disease Indication
• Depression
• Anxiety
• PTSD
• Alzheimer’s disease
• Bipolar disorder
• Perinatal + Postpartum Depression
• Substance Use Disorder
• Others
By End Users
• Patients
• Healthcare Providers
• Educational Institutes
• Payers
• Employers
o Small and Medium Companies
o Large Companies
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
