Premier Diamond Group Sheds Light on Buying or Selling a Diamond
EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying or selling a diamond is not an easy task to some novices. Performing any of the transaction without the basic knowledge of the characteristics of natural colored diamonds could be a gamble.
It is, therefore, imperative to know basic attributes that determine pricing and value of a diamond such as the 4Cs (carat, cut, clarity and color). Other factors to be acquainted before buying or selling, according to Worthy magazine, are certifications, laser inscription, importance of cut grade, florescence, market demand and rarity.
4Cs
Experts base the pricing of diamonds on the cut, the color of the gem, its clarity and carat size, explains Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd. While the 4Cs will help determine the price, they may not be enough to determine the authenticity of the diamond until it is certified.
Certification
Before buying or selling a diamond, make sure the stone is genuine. Seek to know whether the stone has a certification from any of these diamond grading institutions: Gemological Institute of America (GIA), American Gem Society (AGS), HRD Labs or Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL). Along with certification, make sure the diamond has an inscription.
Laser Inscription
While show of certification helps, some handlers in the industry are known to switch diamonds for lesser quality when selling them. To prevent this, the grading report now comes with laser inscription on the stone itself. Therefore, before buying a diamond, make sure it comes with a certificate and a matching inscription. The seller benefits from both, because the selling price may not be disputable. With that knowledge, seller has the bargaining power. However, the diamond must meet the cut grade.
The Cut Grade
The cut grade also increases the value and pricing of a diamond, because it is an indication of how a gem is designed and crafted . Eighty percent of diamond cut grade are excellent cut, according to Worthy magazine. Cut grade “is the most important factor in determining the overall appearance of a diamond,” explains Lumer Diamonds.
Fluorescence
It is not only how a diamond is crafted, it is how a diamond interacts with light that is important. Its sparkle and beauty can influence value. If the fluorescence of a diamond is blue this can make the diamond whiter, and thus have a positive impact on pricing. However, natural colored diamonds with such whiteness are rare in the market.
Market Demand and Rarity
There are great valued natural colored diamonds in the market that come with certifications, laser inscription, cut grade, and beauty. The problem is they are not many of them. The rarity of these gem stones begets market demand. Hence, knowing what to buy or what to get during a sale, is of paramount importance. Otherwise, seek advice.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
