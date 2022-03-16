RoomRocket, the World’s First Clearinghouse for B2B Hotel Bookings, Launches REG D 506c Crowdfunding Campaign
RoomRocket is a technology company that enables B2B buyers and hotel suppliers to bypass intermediaries, connecting hotel suppliers and buyers.
RoomRocket provides a solution for both hotel buyers and hotel suppliers across the board, delivering value to travel trade participants of various sizes and geographic locations.”SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoomRocket is a technology company that enables B2B buyers and hotel suppliers to bypass intermediaries, connecting hotel suppliers and buyers through their global clearinghouse. The company addresses the need for a standardized global financial settlement service, and an open marketplace within the hospitality industry. Through the use of the technology provided by RoomRocket, distribution costs are lowered, risk is mitigated, and complexity found within existing processes is eliminated. The company is seeking up to $3,000,000 from accredited investors under its Security and Exchange Commission REG D 506c offering.
— Bill Guerin
RoomRocket is a network model, establishing buyers throughout the world.
Prior to the inception of RoomRocket, there has been no standardized financial settlement between the B2B players. Transactions relating to the booking of hotel accommodations between travel trade hotel buyers and suppliers has been conventionally handled with traditional bank wires, letters of credit, single and virtual payment cards, credit cards, deposits and individually negotiated contracts. “This method of handling transactions within the global hotel marketplace has proven to be cumbersome, costly and also subject to a wide array of differences in culture, time zones and language barriers,” states Bill Guerin, CEO of RoomRocket. RoomRocket provides a solution for both hotel buyers and hotel suppliers across the board, delivering value to travel trade participants of various sizes and geographic locations resulting in smoother transactions, enhanced security, and a much greater level of profitability for all participants."
Hotel suppliers also benefit by gaining incremental revenue by utilizing RoomRocket, a new booking channel. Dave Kuhn, CMO adds, “Additionally, there is an improved price point opportunity with reduced administrative and distribution costs, as well as an elimination of fixed marketing costs. Hotel suppliers gain settlement of the transactions in their chosen currency. This results in improved margins of up to 40%.” Hotel suppliers through this platform will greatly benefit from signing just one commercial contract to reach all of the B2B buyers in their network.
“There are countless benefits to the hotel buyers as well,” states Kuhn. Hotel buyers will benefit from improved revenue opportunities with their margins assured, alleviating the risk of fraudulent transactions. “Buyers will also realize an improved price point opportunity, reduced administration, and no commission or collection costs. This translates to an enhanced margin of profitability estimated at a range of 20%-50%.” Cash flow is an obvious improvement to the buyers that will receive their commission at the onset of the transaction.
The global clearinghouse provided by RoomRocket gives the hotel buyers access to a global settlement platform that does not exist today within the global marketplace. Quite simply, hotel buyers will experience an improved range of international products via the single commercial agreement provided by RoomRocket, providing a greater reach to all suppliers, with a mitigated level of risk for each and every transaction. RoomRocket’s booking platform is connected to hospitality suppliers that manage the properties and the descriptions, as well as terms of sale. Bookings are processed and settled through the RoomRocket platform directly.
Simply, through the platform provided by RoomRocket, the ability to collect payments for bookings via bank transfer or acceptance of a card at the local level, exists; then the hotel supplier, somewhere else in the world is in receipt of funds by bank transfer in their local, preferred method of currency, with no additional fees incurred by the hotel.
The $3M raise through RoomRocket’s REG D 506c campaign will result in the completion of the technology platform for commencement of the service launch in the UK, with an inclusion of the European Union travel trade market as the next logical step. As the network expands, so does the selling, leverage, visibility and the opportunity that hotel suppliers and buyers receive.
At launch RoomRocket will provide access to over 250,000 hotel properties. The team behind RoomRocket has a wealth of experience as well as connections within the global travel industry marketplace, possessing an ability, as well as a proven track record with large scale e-commerce projects.
CEO Bill Guerin is a serial technology entrepreneur with significant travel and hotel industry experience. Amongst his prior successes was a computer systems integration company, Marathon Systems, Inc, that he founded and grew to INC 500 status before a successful sale to Lotus Development Corporation. Dave Kuhn,CMO and Co-Founder is a Senior Travel Operations Executive in product development, marketing, hotel distribution and project management, with over 25 years of experience in technology environments. Brad Schneider, CTO, has a proven track record in large scale e-commerce projects. He has provided leadership on strategic technology direction for Hotels.com/Expedia, Hilton and Sabre. Dan Moore, CFO and Co-Founder, is a Senior Finance Executive as Corporate Controller, Director of Finance, and Director of Internal Audit with hotel industries companies such as Ritz Carlton, and Sage Management.
Those wanting to contact the founders of RoomRocket for additional information, please contact GroundControl@RoomRocket.com. The campaign, open to accredited investors, may be found here: https://www.roomrocket.com/investors/.
Bill Guerin
RoomRocket
+1 415-388-1934
bill.guerin@roomrocket.com